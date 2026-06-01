Double NCAA Champion Shares Nerves Amid Shock Win at First DL

When the 22-year-old Cambrea Sturgis reached the 200m semifinals at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, it looked like the start of something big. But soon after, she missed out on the Olympic team. While that was a tough moment, she didn’t break but rebuilt. Now, fast forward five years, a 27-year-old Sturgis clinched a stunning win at the Rabat Diamond League and left with pride in her performance.

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“I would give the performance of today a ‘B’,” said Cambrea Sturgis on her performance during media interaction. “I came out of the curve hard and fast, and although I feel I could have been even stronger coming out of it, I stayed composed and pushed through all the way to the finish line. Overall, I am happy with the result. The main challenge was that moment coming off the curve; I saw Kayla, but I focused on staying calm, running my own race and finishing strong.”

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Entering as an underdog, Sturgis went on to win the women’s 200m in 22.21 seconds in Rabat. However, the time was still 0.28 off her personal best of 21.93, which she had set earlier in the season. In addition, she was also outside the meeting record of 21.98 set by Shericka Jackson. Behind her, Kayla White finished second in 22.28, while Audrey Leduc of Canada took third place in 22.41 with a season best.

Imago World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 – Media Activities 11/09/2025 TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 11 : Illustrative picture showing the Japan National Stadium ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on September 11, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 11/09/2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xTomasxSiskx

In addition to the win, her season has shown clear signs of progress. She opened the year with a 4x100m relay time of 43.24, then clocked 10.92 in the 100m at the Simbine Classic in Pretoria, before producing her 21.93 personal best in the 200m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. Even so, she admitted she is still chasing bigger goals, saying, “My goals for the rest of the season are improving my ranking and performing well in both 100m and 200m events.”

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Looking at the Rabat field, the win felt even more surprising considering the names she was up against. Shaunae Miller-Uibo, one of the most decorated 400m runners in history, lined up in the race with back-to-back Olympic gold medals from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, along with a world title in 2022. Even her 200m personal best is 21.74, which is 0.19s faster on paper than Cambrea Sturgis, yet she still finished fourth in 22.43.

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Similarly, McKenzie Long also featured in the race. She is known for her triple-gold sweep at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where she claimed national titles in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. Even her personal best of 21.83 is also quicker, but she ended fifth in 22.43.

Sure, the field in Rabat was full of talent, but so was Cambrea Sturgis’ journey, which is built like a block of wood from the ground up.

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Cambrea Sturgis once even broke Elaine Thompson-Herah’s mark

Cambrea Sturgis’ first love has always been basketball, but she then turned to track in middle school, following her father Darius Sturgis’ footsteps. She was a newcomer to the sport and struggled initially, but those performances were the building blocks.

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She joined the Salisbury Speedsters, an Amateur Athletic Union club, as her career really took off. There, she trained in a more structured environment. However, her talent was first discovered in college. Coach Duane Ross at North Carolina A&T State University noticed something special early on.

“Mechanically, she has the tools. She is wired the correct way for a sprinter. I knew she had a future in this sport, and as soon as I could, I started recruiting her,” he revealed.

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Cambrea Sturgis started making her mark at the NCAA level with North Carolina A&T, and early signs were there of something great. She also broke the school record in her first year, with a 23.43 time in the 200m at the Hokie Invitational. Her development was then steady from there.

One of her biggest moments, however, was in 2021 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships when she clinched two NCAA titles in one of the most powerful sprints in recent college history. She took the 100m with a time of 10.74 seconds and then went back to win the 200m in 22.12 seconds. The 100m performance was one of the fastest wind-assisted runs in NCAA history, and her 200m was one of the best collegiate performances.

Just after that breakout year, Cambrea Sturgis opted to enter the pro ranks in July 2021 by signing with Adidas, thus waiving her college eligibility. Nevertheless, she kept her global speed up. She also set a world-leading 10.87 seconds in the 100m at the Aggie Classic in 2022, which briefly put her in front of Elaine Thompson-Herah’s season-best sprint speed before a clear sign that she has great potential in the senior race. Now, each race she takes is another chapter of a tale.