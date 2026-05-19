DQ’d Athlete’s Team Challenges Referee’s Decision That Caused Track and Field Controversy

Nyan Brown’s seemingly harmless gesture has sparked controversy, as Mallard Creek lost another title to DQ. The last time this happened was in 2021, when one of its best sprinters got DQ for an altercation. This time, however, it means a three-peat, and Brown or Mallard isn’t having it.

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He posted on Instagram, stating he competed with respect and calling for clearer celebration guidelines.



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“Anyone who has competed against me over the last nine years knows that I have always competed with respect for the sport and respect for my opponents,” Brown wrote. “I would never intentionally taunt another athlete.”

“While I am disappointed in the final decision, I believe this moment creates an opportunity for a larger conversation within track and field about allowing young athletes to celebrate major accomplishments.”

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He added, “Celebration is part of sports, especially at championship events…. I will continue learning from this experience, and I hope conversations like this help create clearer expectations for how young athletes can express joy in meaningful moments.”

The NCHSAA also released a statement on the matter:

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“Over the past several days, the conclusion of the 8A Men’s Track and Field Championship has generated significant discussion across North Carolina and beyond. The NCHSAA recognizes and understands there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved.”

“Officiating decisions made during competition are judgment calls administered by certified meet officials under NFHS playing rules and NCHSAA rules relative to unsporting behavior and actions, and are considered final decisions.”

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“The Association appreciates the efforts of the officials who are tasked with applying and enforcing those rules during our championship events.”

The statement comes on the back of Brown being disqualified for making what the officials declared as a “taunting” gesture. The Mallard Creek star was anchoring his side’s 4x400m relay and was well ahead, but just before he reached the finish line, Brown held up his hand. On it, five fingers were raised to signal Mallard’s fifth consecutive high school championship.

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The stakes were razor-thin: only two points separated Mallard and Jordan heading into the relay. Since the winners of the race get ten points, a podium finish would have guaranteed the Mavericks the state title. But Nyan Brown’s gesture didn’t go down well with the officials, who raised the yellow flag and disqualified the team.

Mallard Creek coach Sam Willoughby was stunned. Especially when he learnt that this was Brown’s second violation of the meet. The first one had come earlier in the day when the teenager ran the 300m hurdles. Having broken the state record, he celebrated after crossing the finish line. Officials warned Brown for post-finish celebration, though the rule allows it after crossing the line.

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As per the meet’s regulations and the national rule, taunting is part of Rule 4-6-1, listed as “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” It includes “any action or gesture intended to embarrass, ridicule or demean others.” So, athletes cannot celebrate or produce any gesture of the sort until they cross the finish line. In the first incident, Brown’s celebration was well after he finished the race.

Willoughby and Brown were stunned. The rule allowed the post-finish celebration; the warning contradicted it. The Mallard coach believed the officials were against them.

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“I thought that was just some targeting, maybe they didn’t want us to win for some reason,” Willoughby said, as per the Charlotte Observer. “I don’t know what the reason was. When she threw the flag up as soon as he crossed the line, I knew it was on us. I was like, ‘How can this happen.’”

Willoughby asked the female official if she had identified the correct athlete. The official insisted she did, despite Brown’s claims that he didn’t receive any warning after the hurdles. What it meant was that the DQ stood, officials disqualified the 4x400m relay team, and Jordan High School won its first state title. However, Mallard Creek can submit an appeal, as Willoughby opened the door to that possibility.

Sam Willoughby on appealing Brown’s DQ

A viral post by a former NFL quarterback amplified the video within hours. It saw Brown and Mallard Creek receive a lot of support, as many wondered how the officials saw that as taunting. Further, the NCHSAA named Brown the winner at the 2025 indoor state championship, so the call seemed far-fetched.

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The video even showed Brown in disbelief; the flag was raised less than a second or two after he crossed the line. Sam Willoughby also feels that the decision was a mistake. The school has five days to appeal, and Willoughby revealed that they’re thinking things over.

“I don’t know if any change will happen,” Willoughby explained. “But we at least want to have a voice.”

However, the NCHSAA later confirmed that Mallard Creek has already filed an appeal.

“Following the established appeals process outlined in the NCHSAA Handbook and state procedures, Mallard Creek High School has exercised its right to such an appeal through the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” its statement reads on X.

“The NCHSAA respects the right of member schools to utilize that process and appreciates the importance of ensuring all concerns are heard through the appropriate review structure.”

Unfortunately, though this isn’t the first time this has happened to Mallard Creek High School. In 2021, its star sprinter earned a DQ after an altercation with a rival in the stands. The team eventually dismissed the runner; Mallard’s standing in the title race fell from favourite to 16th, which hurt it.

The school wouldn’t win another title for two years. Despite losing out on their three-peat, Willoughby remains confident about the future.

“I’m just in disbelief about what happened, but I’m not angry,” Willoughby added. “Our boys know what they did. They know they’re the champs. Having a trophy doesn’t validate our greatness. And as for next year, (winning state) is the plan. As long as I keep the same coaching staff, we’ve always got a shot.”