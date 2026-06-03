DQ’d Young Track Star Gets Justice Following Huge Social Media Backlash

Mallard Creek High School will finally get the state title recognition! On May 16, Mallard Creek’s boys crossed the line first at the 4×400-meter relay at the NCHSAA 8A state championships, with anchor Nyan Brown raising his hand with five fingers in celebration, as he had made them a five-time champion. But the celebration turned into controversy when officials disqualified Mallard Creek, calling Brown’s hand raise unsportsmanlike conduct. However, after 16 days, that decision was overturned.

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Five days after the race, Mallard Creek filed an appeal. Soon after, the case was reviewed by the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board. After going through the footage and details, the board overturned the disqualification on June 2. The decision was later confirmed in an emergency NCHSAA Board of Directors meeting held over Zoom.

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The meeting ran from 9 a.m. to 9:54 a.m. After reviewing the case, officials ruled that Mallard Creek High School and C.E. Jordan High School would share the 2026 NCHSAA 8A Men’s Track and Field State Championship. The decision also confirmed both teams as co-winners of the boys’ 4×400-meter relay.

The NCHSAA statement said, “The NCHSAA appreciates the work of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction throughout this process….That process is designed to promote fairness by enabling informed review of officiating decisions that result in disqualification or suspension.”

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NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the situation was emotional for everyone involved. “At the center of this matter are young people who have invested countless hours into their sport and their team,” she said. “We are pleased that this matter has reached a resolution and that the accomplishments of the student-athletes involved can be recognized.”

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Interestingly, the case has now become one of the most talked-about high school track moments in North Carolina. It is also the first time a co-championship has been awarded after a disqualification was overturned. Originally, Jordan High was declared champion after Mallard Creek lost all points from the disqualification. Jordan finished with 74 points, while Mallard Creek had 72 before the ruling changed.

Clips of the finish spread quickly online, and the debate started right away after the overturn decision was announced. One fan wrote, “He won by a wide margin and they disqualified him for that sh-t? Ain’t no damn co-champ… they are the champ!” Another read, “The right decision. The “rule” made zero sense, was awful for the sport. Having emotions after a victory is healthy.”

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Now, the atmosphere has taken a turn for the better, and it looks like everyone is happy to be out of the thick of the pressure, including the man at the heart of it all, Nyan Brown.

Nyan Brown shows relief as the title decision is reversed

When he crossed the finish line first and helped secure the appearance of an 8A state championship for his team, Brown couldn’t resist celebrating with the gesture. However, officials claimed Brown was warned before. But that claim did not sit well with Mallard Creek’s coach, Samuel Willoughby. Speaking to The Athletic, he said there was no clear warning given to the athlete or the coaching staff. “No warning was said to him. No one came to me and said anything,” he explained. “It was just, ‘I gave him a warning earlier, and based on that, he’s out.’”

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Officials later disqualified Mallard Creek, pointing to “unsporting behavior and unacceptable conduct” linked to Brown’s celebration at the finish line, where he raised five fingers as he crossed first. That was an attempt to show five consecutive state championships as Brown and his coach said.

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Brown later took to Instagram after the decision was overturned and shared, “THANK YOU.” He wrote, “I want to thank my family, coaches, and everyone across the globe who has shown so much love and support for me and my teammates over the last few weeks.” He added that the attention was not just about him, but the whole team. “We knew a fifth state team championship was possible coming into the season, and we earned it.”

He also thanked his coach, Samuel Willoughby, principal Dr. Jared Thompson, and athletic director Bryant Bailey for standing by them. He ended simply with, “We did it, y’all.”

Mallard Creek principal Dr. Jared Thompson also released a statement after the decision. He said the school was grateful for the appeals process and proud of the team. “We are immensely proud of our Boys Track & Field team and honored to be recognized as 8A State Co-Champions,” he said. “This distinction reflects not only their extraordinary effort and achievement, but also the strength, unity, and character of our school community.”

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Now, the program is fundraising to buy championship rings since co-champions usually get official recognition, but still, they often have to handle ring costs through the school or boosters. But after all the tension and debate, things finally seem to have settled.