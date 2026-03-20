Drug Test Leaves Noah Lyles’ Training Partner With Difficulty Before World Indoors 60M

For most athletes, the final hours before a global championship are about final touches. But for Noah Lyles’ training partner, Jordan Anthony, it meant dealing with a freak injury. Just a day before stepping onto the track at the World Indoor Championships in Poland on March 20, the American sprinter was dealing with a painful complication. Not because of anything he did wrong, but because of an unexpected procedural issue.

As part of standard pre-race procedures, athletes are required to undergo testing. In Anthony’s case, a regular anti-doping test did not go as planned. The needle missed the vein, leading to a large clot forming in his left arm.

The athlete confessed in a post-race interview, “Yesterday I had drug testing, they took blood, but he didn’t stick my vein, he stuck outside,” Anthony said. “I got a clot, the size of a football. Luckily, I’m still running.”

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By the time he arrived at the track, Noah Lyles’ training partner’s arm was heavily taped, and his movement was visibly limited.

He explained, “That’s why my arm is taped up. I can’t really do this with it. It is what it is, that’s not going to stop me.”

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Still, he stepped onto the 60m start line and advanced through his opening heat, refusing to let the setback define his race. But the real test was always going to be how he performed under pressure.

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Even with restricted movement, Anthony delivered. He ran 6.54 seconds to win heat four and move safely into the next round, finishing ahead of Yoshiki Kinashi (6.57) and Emmanuel Eseme (6.59). But his performance only feels bigger when you look at what he came into this championship with.

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Interestingly, the 21-year-old holds the fastest time in the world this season, 6.43, narrowly ahead of Kishane Thompson and Trayvon Bromell, with Bryan Levell close behind. Earlier this month, Anthony claimed the United States indoor title in 6.45 seconds, finishing ahead of Bromell and even Noah Lyles.

And yet even before all of this, there was a warning from Noah Lyles.

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Noah Lyles’ warning turns real for Jordan Anthony

Well, Noah Lyles may have missed the World Indoor Championships, choosing to step away with his wedding set for April 2026, but his words still found their way to the track. Just before the competition, he had warned Anthony about moments like these, the kind you cannot plan for. And in a strange way, that warning now feels like the center of this story.

“Noah told me before I got here, ‘get used to the unexpected, you never know what might happen’, this is the unexpected,” Anthony said.

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“But it’s not going to stop me. Nothing is going to affect me from winning a gold medal for Team USA. I think I like it it’s pretty stylish.”

Their bond is not only based on coaching, but it is established on rivalry. They are training in the same elite group in Florida and challenge each other with respect and competition.

“I enjoy training with (Noah Lyles),” Anthony said. “It’s a great mutual relationship between each other. Of course, we’re going to talk smack… He’s just bringing old age right now.”

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It is light on the surface, but underneath, it shapes moments like this.

And Lyles sees it too. “Jordan’s been a lot of fun. He’s been very energetic. He’s been very likely to get the job done. Great trash talker,” Lyles said. Which is why, even without lining up beside him, his presence still lingers in Anthony’s run, almost like this moment was always on its way.