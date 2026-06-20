18-Year-Old Beats Quincy Wilson At US U20 Men’s 400m Event

March 14, 2026: Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson lines up and breaks his own national record with 45.37 in the indoor 400m. Results with him in the mix have almost become inevitable. And yet, one teenager finishes just 0.01 seconds behind. Fast forward to the US U20 Championships, and that teenager, Jayden DeLeon, turns the tables, beating Wilson outright to claim the title.

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It’s a sensational victory, and one that has been coming, with DeLeon clocking a meet-record 44.52 seconds to win the men’s U20 national title. Olympic gold medalist Wilson, on the other hand, clocked an equally impressive time, registering 44.84 to finish second. It’s far off the prodigy’s personal best (44.10), but the recent high school graduate was at the peak of his powers.

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After all, he topped the overall heats charts with a time of 45.28, ahead of DeLeon (45.68), before the future LSU star turned the tables on him in the final. Cameron Tucker finished behind the duo in the final, as he did in the heat, to take third place with 45.15. Alexander Osayemi took fourth with 45.46, although the spotlight was likely on DeLeon and Wilson.

It’s no surprise, though, especially given the pedigree the two have shown. It’s been more of a Wilson show than DeLeon, as his long-standing dominance has been beyond impressive. The teenager has been quite literally unbeaten at the high school level, shattering records at will. In fact, by the time he entered his senior year, critics and fans knew that a race with Wilson had only one outcome.

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And he’s proven that, time after time after time. In his 2026 indoor and outdoor season alone, Quincy Wilson has lost first place in just two races. The 18-year-old still finished second and third in the two races he didn’t win. In 2025, that tally was 8 out of 21 races.

However, the gap between the Olympian and Jayden DeLeon has been narrowing. The two battled it out for the first time in March at the New Balance Nationals Indoors. There, DeLeon finished 0.01 seconds behind Wilson in a photo finish, and it would be his only loss in five races. In fact, much like Wilson, the 18-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 2026 so far.

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He’s competed 23 times since the year started and won 14. His exploits span the 100m, 200m, high jump, and relays across the indoor and outdoor seasons. However, when it comes to the 400m and the 400m short track, only Wilson has beaten Jayden DeLeon this season.

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It’s why the teenager ran aggressively, clocking the number two time in the 400m in high school history. Beating Wilson, however, required more than just speed. After their first race in March, DeLeon reflected on his performance and touched on what his focus would be as he headed into a battle with an Olympic champion.

Jayden DeLeon opens up on his mindset during his race against Wilson

Going into the New Balance Nationals Indoors, it’s not surprising that Jayden DeLeon would have been confident about his chances. After all, the teenager was coming in having lost just thrice all season and had largely thrived on the track. He only lost one race, finishing third in the 60m at the New York International Showcase.

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Outside that, DeLeon was in impeccable form, especially in the 400m. Then came Quincy Wilson, and the Olympian showed the 18-year-old the level he needed to hit. However, going into the race, the future LSU star already knew that he was the underdog. If anything, he wanted to show the world what he could do.

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“The mindset me and my coaches were coming in with was to shock the world,” DeLeon told Citius Mag. “I’ve always been an underdog, going to a meet where nobody thinks I’m going to win. I came to the meet very confident with what I was going to do, I told myself for the past couple months what I was going to do. I feel like I did it.

In the end, DeLeon lost to Wilson by 0.01 seconds. That was despite taking the lead halfway through, although a late surge from the Olympian changed the eventual outcome. It was a heartbreaking loss, but one that came with the caveat of knowing DeLeon could keep up. Not just keep up but perhaps even beat Wilson the next time the two lined up against each other.

“Come out on top or not, I broke a national record,” DeLeon added. “That was what the goal was in the whole season. It was a lot of, I wouldn’t say anxiety or nerves, but I feel like a lot of talks between me and my coaches.

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“I just became obsessed with it, it wouldn’t get off my mind. The fact that I was so into it, I feel like that’s why I ran so fast.”

Three months later, Jayden DeLeon backed up that belief in the most emphatic way possible. DeLeon’s victory proved that the gap between Wilson and the next generation is smaller than expected.