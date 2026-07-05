18-Year-Old NCAA Prodigy Crushes Olympic Champion and Rejects Veteran’s Advice

It seemed like history was about to repeat itself in the 200m. At the Oslo DL a few weeks ago, 23-year-old Letsile Tebogo, the reigning Olympic champion, humbled 18-year-old Gout Gout and advised him to “play with his agemates.” This time, it was Tebogo against another rising 18-year-old in Tate Taylor at the Prefontaine Classics. Fans had a feeling he was going to get the Gout Gout treatment. And they couldn’t have been more wrong.

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It was an upset of the month as Taylor blitzed past a field of Olympic medalists, national and European champions on his Diamond League debut. He clocked 19.75, a season and personal best, in the 200m to finish 0.18 seconds ahead of the reigning Olympic champion. And naturally, the questions came flying at him, including a rather pointed one about Tebogo’s advice to Gout.

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“I’m different,” Taylor told Flo Track. “I’m not Gout Gout. I’m Tate Taylor. It’s two completely different things. Love you though, Gout.”

He certainly is different. After all, while Gout Gout does hold the U20 200m record, Tate Taylor’s time ensured that he made it onto the list as well. In doing so, he took over Usain Bolt’s third-place spot, whose best time as a teenager was 19.93. It makes Taylor one of only three men, including the suspended Erriyon Knighton, to have run faster than the world record holder.

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However, Taylor has been far more consistent, unlike Gout. The Australian phenom has clocked incredible times but has struggled with consistency. Taylor, on the other hand, has steadily improved. The 18-year-old recently set a personal best during the USA U20 Championships, albeit at 19.94 seconds. That constitutes a significant improvement, given that he never broke the sub-20 barrier in 2025.

His best that season was 20.63 at the USA Championships, where he finished sixth in the prelims. In 2026, the situation has changed as Taylor has stepped it up a gear. The teenager kicked things off with a 20.05 in mid-April before registering a 19.97 at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix on June 6. Less than two weeks later, Tate Taylor had dropped that to 19.94 at the U20S.

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Then, at Eugene, something changed. He had one of the quickest starts, and coming out of the curve, he was well ahead of the pack, surging forward at the 125m mark. That was when Tebogo also picked up pace, but by then it was too late.

Taylor already had a 3m lead over his competition and finished with a 2m gap between him and the reigning 200m Olympic champion.

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“I don’t know, man,” Taylor revealed. “Still a surreal feeling. I kinda knew that, you know, I could do it, but I never thought it was gonna come this early, so all glory to God, and I’m just excited to see what the future holds. 19.75.”

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Despite the defeat, Tebogo refused to make excuses after the race. Instead, the Olympic champion broke down what happened from his perspective and admitted the performance simply wasn’t where he wanted it to be.

Letsile Tebogo reflects on his Prefontaine DL

An Olympic champion against another rising 18-year-old starlet, fans expected only one outcome, even though Letsile Tebogo hasn’t quite been at his Olympic gold medal-winning best in 2026. The Motswana star has run quite a few 200m this season, but has failed to break sub-19.80 so far. He did it thrice in 2025 and four times in 2024, including the sensational 19.46 which won him gold.

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Even then, there has been a steady improvement from the 23-year-old, clocking 19.84 in Oslo to win his first DL of the season. Many expected Prefontaine to go a similar way, but Tate Taylor stepped up and blew past the competition. It left Letsile Tebogo wanting more, although he praised the young starlet.

“I feel like there’s more that I could have done, right? But nonetheless, congratulations to Tate Taylor. He’s coming up all right, and he should continue pushing,” Tebogo said after the race. “Yeah, man, we’re looking forward to the next one and trying to correct a few things. Yeah, man, that’s all I can say.”

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As previously mentioned, the Motswana sprinter has run quite a few 200m races this season alongside more than his usual 100m. By the end of 2024 and 2025, he had run ten 100m races, and halfway into 2026, he has already run eight. That doesn’t include three 400m races, one 4x100m relay, one 4x400m relay, and multiple 200m races. However, that’s because there’s a method to the madness, with Tebogo focused on improving his technique.

“Yeah,” the Motswana superstar added. “I mean, this year the plan is to just do the two hundred meters more to try and get the right technique, to get everything right for the curve. Because with the home stretch, we use the hundred to just correct that.”

Tate Taylor backed up every word with the biggest win of his career, while Tebogo was left searching for answers after the upset. For an Olympic champion used to teaching teenagers lessons, this time the teenager delivered one instead.