National Champion Takes a Cheeky Dig After Brand Deal Fallout Over Pregnancy

Emma Bates won’t be running at the Boston Marathon for the fifth year in a row. Her streak of running at the previous four editions is now fated to break, but for a special reason. Bates found out about her pregnancy after feeling “uneasy and unusually full” at the 2025 Valencia Marathon. However, this positive news took a turn, as she allegedly lost one major sponsorship deal. But instead of dwelling on it, she’s using the moment to explore new opportunities.

On March 24, Bates posted an Instagram video showing several nutrition products she’s been testing while adjusting her training during pregnancy. In the clip, she addressed her former sponsor, UCAN Nutrition, while claiming, “Since my fuelling company dropped me when I told them I was pregnant.”

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Pausing, she then continued to reveal that she’s moved on and is exploring alternatives.

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“I’ve been trying a bunch of new gels, and I’d love to share which ones are my personal favourites and why.”

She then reviewed her top five energy gels in detail, while discussing carbohydrates, sodium levels, taste, and how they feel during runs. Her picks included STYRKR, Enervit Sodium, AMACX Turbo, Fixx Nutrition, and Neversecond.

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Meanwhile, her former gel company has a completely different stance on this.

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After a three-year partnership, when UCAN and Emma Bates split up, she believed that UCAN ended the sponsorship. However, UCAN denied that her pregnancy influenced their decision.

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A spokesperson told Front Office Sports, “The partnership decisions for 2026 were made in September 2025 as part of regular business planning and before any knowledge of her pregnancy. We made an effort to continue working with Emma under a new agreement, but she ultimately chose not to move forward with that option.”

Despite the split, UCAN continues to sponsor Sara Hall, a mother of four, and Dakotah Popehn. Even though she recently lost a sponsorship, Bates continues to have the trust of her long-time brands in sports and fitness.

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Top Sponsors still believe in Emma Bates

Emma Bates has proven herself repeatedly on the global stage. She placed in the top 12 in each of the last three Boston Marathons. She also finished eighth at the 2022 New York City Marathon and claimed second at the 2021 Chicago Marathon. At her peak, she reached No. 14 in the World Athletics Rankings for the marathon in July 2022.

Her journey to the top started at Boise State University, where she was a 12-time All-American. Bates excelled in the 10,000 meters, finishing in the top three at both the 2013 and 2014 NCAA track and field championships, winning the 2014 title with a remarkable 32:32.35.

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But then she turned professional in June 2015. Bates joined the Boston Athletic Association in 2017 before signing a multi-year deal with ASICS in January 2021. That partnership has her representing ASICS footwear and apparel in races and promotions. She currently has at least three brand deals across sports and fitness categories, including ASICS, COROS (outdoor and fitness tech), and NordicTrack (fitness equipment).

While some brands have faced criticism over pregnancy policies, ASICS has confirmed that Bates’ contract includes pregnancy protections. An ASICS spokesperson told Front Office Sports, “Emma’s contract remains unchanged as ASICS honors the contracts of sponsored athletes through pregnancy and return to competition.”

That reassurance emphasizes support to athletes through life changes by keeping them engaged both on and off the track.