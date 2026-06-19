Emma Zapletalová Stuns in Doha With Record-Breaking 400m Hurdles Run, Sets New National Mark and World Lead

The sky seemed the limit for Emma Zapletalová after three consecutive Diamond League wins. The 26-year-old arrived in Doha off victories in Rabat, Rome, and Oslo, chasing a fourth. The Slovakian did more, and rewrote her own ceiling: a new national record, a meet record, and the world lead, all in one race.

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It was a rather remarkable race from her, especially given the presence of Rushell Clayton, Kemi Adekoya, and Gianna Woodruff. All three women ranked in the top 10 for 2026 in the 400m hurdles. Even then, Emma Zapletalová was in a class of her own as she ended up clocking 52.30 seconds.

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She comfortably stole the world lead from Anna Cockrell (52.77), who didn’t participate in the Doha Diamond League meet. However, both Adekoya and Clayton pushed Zapletalová to the brink, forcing her to bring out her best. That didn’t seem to need too much coaxing, though, as the 26-year-old was flying from the very start.

In fact, by the 300-meter mark, the Olympian was already well ahead of her competition and on track to clock a meeting record. By the time she crossed the line, she had broken Dalilah Muhammad’s 2019 time of 53.61 by a significant amount. That isn’t all that surprising since the Slovakian won Rabat with a time of 52.82 and then bettered that in Rome with 52.58.

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She did slow down in Oslo, only stopping the clock at 53.13, marking her worst time of the season so far. Even then, had that been her fastest time of the season, Emma Zapletalová would have ended up second on the world lead list only behind Cockrell. Even Clayton clocked a personal best and season best, crossing the line in 53.05 in Doha for third place.

Not only that, Zapletalová’s 52.30 does mean that she now occupies a new spot on the all-time list for the 400m women’s hurdles. The 26-year-old has moved up to 6th place with her latest time. She’s now only behind Jasmine Jones (52.08), Anna Cockrell (51.87), Dalilah Muhammad (51.58), Femke Bol (50.95) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (50.37).

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However, when it comes to the European standings, only Bol betters Zapletalová’s 52.30 which also earned her a $5,000 bonus for breaking the Doha Diamond League meet record.

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For Zapletalová, however, the significance of the performance went beyond the world lead, the national record or even the bonus cheque. After crossing the line in a career-best 52.30, the Slovakian admitted that the result exceeded even her own expectations heading into Doha.

Emma Zapletalová reflects on breaking the Doha meet record

Few athletes have been on as much as a tear as Emma Zapletalová has been recently. The 26-year-old has won four consecutive Diamond League meet, clocking some of the best times of her career. Now, she’s clocked a personal best, outdoing her previous time of 52.52, which she hit in Rome.

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Zapletalová’s most recent time also moves her up the all-time list. The Slovakian athlete now sits sixth on the list, only behind some of the fastest 400m hurdlers in world history. However, what makes it interesting is that this comes after a poor indoor season.

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The 26-year-old failed to medal at the World Indoors Championships, finishing 6th in the 4x400m and didn’t make it beyond the semis for the 400m. Now, however, her situation has changed and it makes her proud that she set the national record.

“I am very happy with my new personal best and national record,” Zapletalová said after the race. “I am also satisfied that I did it as we planned with my coach. It is my 4th win in Diamond League in a raw. When I start, I always focus on myself and do my best.

“I know it is not easy to win the race because there are other very well racers. So, I always focus on my job and when I do this very well, it cauld be a very nice result.”

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The result not only extended her unbeaten Diamond League run, but also established Zapletalová as the woman to beat. With a world lead, a national record and a place among the six fastest women in history now secured, the Slovakian’s remarkable rise shows little sign of slowing down.