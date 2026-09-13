Emotional Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Hugs Father Who is Alive Due to Olympic Champion’s Action

“This is your moment and you need to stand in it,” Melissa Jefferson-Wooden told herself before the gun went off in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Moments later, the American sprinter turned those words into reality by winning in 10.62 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Julien Alfred and Sha’Carri Richardson. However, the most emotional moment was not her victory but the moment she shared with her father, Melvin, after the race.

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Jefferson ran the fastest women’s 100m time in the world on Sept. 12, finishing just 0.01 seconds off her personal best of 10.61. Yet amid the celebrations, Jefferson-Wooden’s eyes quickly found her father. Melvin had tears in his eyes as his daughter ran over and hugged him. It was a beautiful moment between the two, made even more special by everything they had been through together.

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Eight years earlier, Melissa was not standing on a world championship track as one of the world’s best sprinters. She was a 17-year-old daughter watching her family face a frightening health battle after Melvin was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a disorder that affects the bone marrow and blood cells. Her father needed a stem-cell transplant, and finding a suitable donor became a major concern for the family. Relatives were tested, but the search for a match continued.

Then Melissa was tested. She turned out to be the match her father needed. At just 17, Melissa stepped forward and donated her stem cells to Melvin. For her, the decision was not complicated. She wanted her father to recover and be there for the years ahead. The transplant took place in September 2018, but the hardest part was not over.

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Melvin faced a difficult recovery and spent around 100 days in isolation while doctors closely monitored him. He also battled an infection before eventually returning home later that year. He survived. And that gave Melvin something that makes his presence at Melissa’s biggest races even more special: the chance to watch his daughter grow into an elite athlete. Since then, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s track career has only continued to grow.

The family behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s rise

Melissa grew up in Georgetown, South Carolina, as the youngest of six children and the daughter of two preachers. She started running when she was about five, and as her talent became clearer, her parents did everything they could to support her. They were working two jobs at a time while she was growing up, so her aunt, sister, and even friends’ parents would sometimes help pick her up from school and take her to different activities, including track practice.

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Melissa has described all of those people as part of her “village.” Her father, Melvin, was there through those early years as Melissa found her way in the sport. Her family helped her get involved in summer track and Junior Olympics, and as her career began to take off, their support never faded. They continued to show up for the biggest moments of her career.

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That support was especially visible at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Her parents, Johanna and Melvin, traveled to Japan to watch their daughter compete, with other family members joining them. For Melissa, seeing her family waiting for her after her races meant even more. “To have my family waiting at the finish line, that meant the world to me,” she said.

By then, Melissa had already become an Olympic medalist. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won bronze in the individual 100m before helping the United States win gold in the 4x100m relay, making her an Olympic champion. But she was only getting started. At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Jefferson-Wooden won gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. She completed the sprint triple and became the first American woman to win both the 100m and 200m at the same World Championships.

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And for Melvin, being there carried a meaning that went far beyond the medals. Years earlier, when he needed help the most, it was Melissa who stepped forward for him. Now, he was getting to stand beside her as she built a career neither of them could have imagined back then.