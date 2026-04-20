ESPN Under Fire As Boston Marathon Coverage Upsets Fans: ‘’Been Crap’’

The Boston Marathon remains one of the world’s crown jewel races, but its TV coverage has reignited familiar debates. Since ESPN became the exclusive national broadcaster in 2023, it has leaned more on storytelling segments, shifting camera angles, and limiting on-screen race data. During the 2025 race, viewers voiced their frustration, with one writing, “ESPN coverage sucks… should be ashamed of themselves.” Many expected improvements in 2026, but the same complaints have resurfaced, raising bigger questions.

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On April 20, the wheelchair events opened the Boston Marathon, with Switzerland’s Marcel Hug delivering another dominant performance. Known as “The Silver Bullet,” he won the men’s wheelchair division for a ninth time, finishing in an unofficial time of 1:16:05. In the women’s wheelchair race, Eden Rainbow-Cooper claimed victory with an unofficial time of 1:30:51, breaking away clearly from the field.

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But even as champions crossed the line, some viewers were already unhappy with how the broadcast handled key moments. On Reddit, one viewer wrote, “And then, ESPN can’t even properly show the women’s wheels start? Pathetic.”

User further pointed out, “Years ago, you had multiple channels each with their own experts. So much fun to switch between them. Then, even when it was exclusive to WBZ they had serious people and most importantly they actually covered the race. (Even did the cool ad/race two screens thing too). Now with ESPN in charge all it is is the damn Olympic sort of coverage. One ‘feel good’ story after another, happy talk amongst the “personalities”, and, ‘oh… Hey, there’s a race going on…. Crap….”

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The comment reflects a broader discussion that has followed the broadcast change. For decades, WBZ-TV (CBS Boston) served as the primary local broadcaster, delivering end-to-end race coverage with a traditional focus on live tracking. That arrangement continued through 2022, when ESPN and WCVB took over as new broadcast partners. ESPN secured national television and streaming rights, while WCVB assumed full local coverage.

The shift marked a clear change in how the marathon was presented. ESPN introduced more storytelling, personality-driven segments, and alternating coverage between race divisions, but it also changed how consistently viewers could track the leaders. And that is not the only concern. Commercials also strike at crunch time:

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“…as the men are making moves ON HEARTBREAK HILL! What are you doing?” John Anderson @espn and @wcvb ruining the Boston Marathon experience with his commentary as usual. Offensively disrespectful attitude to runners who don’t win the race.”

This is the developing story…