“I felt like a zoo animal… I was always doubted. I was always underestimated.” Those are the words Ezra Frech used to describe his childhood, when people stared, pointed fingers, and whispered because he was born with a limb difference. But he refused to let others’ reactions hold him back. He went on to become a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in track and field before winning the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 35. Now, following his DWTS victory, Frech is using his platform to help other children with disabilities experience the same confidence and opportunities that sports gave him.

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On November 25, Frech took to Instagram to share a video explaining why adaptive sports mean so much to him. Looking back on his childhood, he said, “Growing up with a disability was not easy… I definitely felt like an outsider.” He also recalled sometimes feeling like the only child in the world who looked like him. However, he credited his family and sports with changing his confidence. “Sport gave me confidence. It gave me a place where I didn’t feel different,” he explained. Sports eventually took him around the world as a member of the Paralympic team. But he knows that not every child with a disability gets the same opportunity.

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He explained that participating in sports often requires specialized adaptive equipment, which can be expensive. Giving his own example, he revealed, “My running blade, $15,000.” He also pointed out that a child who uses a wheelchair cannot simply walk into a YMCA and expect to join a wheelchair basketball game without access to the right equipment and facilities.

That is why Frech and his family created Angel City Sports, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities take part in sports. Explaining the message behind the organisation, he said, “Sports is not just about the medals. It’s about the confidence, the friendship, the belonging, the community. And every single person deserves that.” He ended the video by asking people to help give more athletes with disabilities the same opportunities.

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Fans can support the cause by donating to Angel City Sports through the GoFundMe link in Frech’s Instagram bio. In his caption, he made a personal appeal to those who have followed his journey. “If my journey has changed the way you view disability or shown you the power of sport, I’d love for you to consider donating to @angelcitysports through the @gofundme in my bio,” he wrote. He ended with a message connecting his DWTS achievement to the cause he wants to support: “We won the Mirrorball. Now let’s create some wins for the adaptive sports community!” But Frech’s journey to that moment was not easy.

Ezra Frech overcame childhood challenges to become a Paralympic champion

Born in Los Angeles in May 2005, Frech grew up with a limb difference and received his first prosthetic leg when he was just 11 months old. As he got older, he became more aware of how differently people sometimes treated him. His parents, Clayton Frech and Bahar Soomekh, played a big part in helping him deal with those experiences. They never wanted him to feel that his disability was something he needed to hide. Instead, they taught him to accept himself and understand that being different was nothing to be ashamed of.

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His mother, in particular, helped him understand that people might stare because they were curious, but their reactions did not have to affect how he felt about himself. Their support gave him the confidence to show his prosthetic leg without feeling embarrassed. Sports also played a major role in changing how Frech viewed himself. From an early age, he enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, baseball, football, and karate. He loved being part of games with other children, and sports gave him a place where he did not feel different.

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His journey in competitive adaptive sports took a major step forward when he was eight years old. His father took him to an adaptive track and field meet in Oklahoma, where he competed against other athletes with disabilities for the first time. Until then, he had mostly participated in sports alongside children without disabilities. Meeting athletes who had similar physical challenges helped him realize that he was not alone. He competed in several events and performed particularly well in the long jump, setting a national record. That experience opened his eyes to the opportunities available in adaptive sports and encouraged him to take athletics more seriously.

Another important moment came in 2016, when Frech was 11 years old. While watching the Rio Paralympic Games, he saw athletes with disabilities competing at the highest level. Their performances inspired him to dream of representing the United States at the Paralympics. He shared that goal with his family and friends, even though some people thought it was too ambitious for someone his age. Instead of giving up, he began training with the hope of one day joining the same athletes he had watched on television.

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Frech’s hard work soon started paying off. In 2019, at just 14, he made his international debut for Team USA at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships, where he won a gold and two bronze medals. Later that year, he won two silver medals at the Parapan American Games and made his senior debut at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, gaining valuable experience against top international athletes. Just two years later, he achieved the dream he had set for himself after watching the Rio Games. At 16, he represented the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, competing in the high jump and long jump.

Although he did not win a medal in Tokyo, the experience pushed him to work even harder. His biggest breakthrough came at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where he won gold medals in the men’s high jump T63 and men’s 100m T63. After building his career in track and field, Frech took on a completely different challenge in 2026. He joined Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. This time, he wanted to show audiences another side of himself and prove that his disability would not stop him from trying something new.

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Paired with professional dancer Daniella Karagach, he impressed the judges and viewers with his performances throughout the competition. Despite the challenges of ballroom dancing, he continued to improve each week and made it all the way to the finale. On November 24, the pair was crowned champions, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy. Their victory made Frech the first Paralympian to win the American edition of the show.