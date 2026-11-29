Ezra Frech had a special dream even before he reached the Dancing With the Stars finale. The Paralympic gold medalist wanted to bring professional wheelchair dancers to the show’s biggest stage and make his final performance different from anything viewers had seen before. He finally made it happen on November 24, performing alongside Daniella Karagach.

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In an Instagram video, Frech said, “Early in the season, when I first thought of, if I ever made it to the finale, what my freestyle would be, I always dreamt of having wheelchair dancers alongside me. It had never been done before on Dancing With The Stars.

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“It felt like a beautiful opportunity to tell that story of representation, of dancing and moving in unique ways and showing people what’s possible through dance.”

The group performed to Linkin Park’s Numb, with professional wheelchair dancers Rafael Castellano and Joel Brown joining Ezra and Daniella. However, an unexpected moment soon caught everyone’s attention. Ezra’s prosthetic leg came off during a jump. He had started the routine without it as part of the choreography and put it back on during a transition. But it did not stay in place.

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Daniella quickly picked up the prosthetic and handed it to Ezra mid-routine. He managed to put it back on in less than five seconds, and the group continued dancing without stopping.

In the IG video, Frech recalled Daniella’s season-long motto about wanting to keep fighting for the goal and how, in that moment, that was what he remembered.

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“All right. I’m gonna fight for it. I’m gonna do the rest of the dance on one leg,” Frech said, recalling his thoughts in that pivotal moment.

Other professional dancers also helped during the unexpected moment. Ezra praised Alan Bersten for noticing the fallen prosthetic, picking it up, and handing it to Daniella in the right position. He also thanked Brandon Armstrong, who got hit by the prosthetic and suffered a cut on his leg.

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Despite the unexpected incident, Ezra and Daniella completed their freestyle and earned a perfect score of 30 out of 30 from the judges. However, that was only one of their three perfect scores that night.

According to ABC News, the couple first performed a salsa to Don Omar and Lucenzo’s “Danza Kuduro.” They received 30 points for the routine. Next, they took on an instant tango to Avicii’s “Levels” and earned another perfect score. Their freestyle to “Numb” brought their total to 90 out of 90.

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However, they faced four other couples in the finale: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

Glenn and Pashkov, along with Higgins and Ballas, also scored 90 points. But viewer votes helped Ezra and Daniella win the Mirrorball Trophy. Glenn and Pashkov finished second, Wood and Arnold third, Ali and Ravnik fourth, and Higgins and Ballas fifth.

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Ezra Frech’s DWTS Freestyle Earns Emotional Praise From Judges and Daniella Karagach

Ezra and Daniella’s memorable finale came after an 11-week journey together. The pair kept improving as they built a strong connection and learned to perform different dance styles.

According to the Season 35 leaderboard by Readers Fusion, they started with 20 points in the opening week. They scored 21 points in each of the next two weeks. Their scores later improved, reaching 36 out of 40 during Super Bowl Night.

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They continued to deliver strong routines in the following weeks. On Disney Night, their individual and team performances earned 77 points combined. By the semifinals, they had reached 57 out of 60.

Their steady progress helped them reach the final five, where they eventually lifted the Mirrorball Trophy.

Ezra’s freestyle did not just impress the judges. It also brought an emotional response from them. Bruno Tonioli explained how the performance went beyond what people usually expect from a dance competition.

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“This is a powerful, beautiful, life-affirming statement that will inspire the nation and the world,” Bruno said.

According to USA Today, Daniella said, “I am so grateful that the show gave him a platform to show himself off.”

Ezra also became emotional when he looked back at the entire experience in his Instagram video. The unexpected prosthetic incident made the ending even more intense for him.

“I was literally crying for, like, 30 minutes after that because it was such an adrenaline dump, so emotional,” he said.

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He also thanked the audience for the way they received the performance. Ezra hoped that the routine would help people see physical differences and challenges in a new way.

Bringing wheelchair dancers to the DWTS ballroom had always been Ezra’s bigger goal. He wanted people to see different forms of movement and understand that everyone can express themselves through dance.

Winning the Mirrorball Trophy made the night even more special. But Ezra’s biggest achievement may have been turning an idea he carried throughout the season into a performance that gave wheelchair dancers a place on the DWTS stage.