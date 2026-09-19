Fans Call Out Athlos Commentary as Sha’Carri Richardson & Others Make Their Final Run of the Season

ATHLOS was meant to bring a fresh energy to women’s track and field, but its London debut has left some fans frustrated rather than impressed. After two editions in New York, the event arrived at StoneX Stadium on September 18 with seven women’s events, a packed entertainment schedule and some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Keely Hodgkinson for their final race of the season. Yet while the action on the track delivered plenty to talk about, something else from the London event quickly caught the attention of fans.

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The event’s commentary soon became one of the biggest talking points. For some viewers, the problem was not the racing. It was the volume, constant hype, and entertainment-heavy presentation surrounding the competition.

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One fan watching the London event commented, “Oh god the americanisation. I’m outta here.” Another agreed with the criticism, saying, “Totally agree, felt like I was watching the boxing or WWE.”

That juxtaposition was particularly interesting because the BBC was ATHLOS’s official UK broadcast partner for the London event.

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But the BBC’s involvement did not mean the event adopted the BBC’s traditional athletics presentation. ATHLOS retained its own event and broadcast identity, with Aurora Media Worldwide serving as the host broadcast partner for the 2026 season, which they said would help develop the league’s modern, digital-first broadcast presentation.

ATHLOS is deliberately designed to be different from a conventional athletics meeting. The organisation describes the concept as marrying “the competition of a track meet with the entertainment of a music festival.” Its London production followed that idea closely.

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Before Keely Hodgkinson appeared for the 800m, the MC told the crowd, “Wait until she comes around the corner, she looks bad, bad, bad.” Hodgkinson then emerged in her black hooded Nike speedsuit before winning the 800m in 1:56.40. It was an entrance designed to create a moment around the athlete before the race had even begun.

For some fans, though, those moments appeared to take up too much space around the actual competition. One viewer wrote, “The #athlos commentary is really making me appreciate Steve Cram and the BBC,” while another said, “Lasted 10 mins, now I’m watching on mute.” A further reaction was even more direct: “Turned off, waited for it to finish then watched it on catch-up. Fast-forwarded the talking. Bliss.”

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For years, Steve Cram has been one of the recognizable voices of British athletics coverage, and fans familiar with that style are accustomed to broadcasts where the race itself remains the main focus.

As for London, former British sprinter Kath Merry was the stadium co-commentator for the women’s mile. As the race entered its final lap, she asked the crowd, “Who wants the crown? Who wants the $65,000?” The moment put ATHLOS’s $65,000 first prize and Tiffany & Co. crown front and center.

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This isn’t the first time ATHLOS is in hot water. The first event was held in 2024, with Cari Champion as the main host, Paul Swangard and Sanya Richards-Ross in the role of race commentators, and Robin Arzon conducting interviews and Tiffany crown ceremonies. The opening package was also narrated by Serena Williams. The more ATHLOS embraced that identity, however, the more it polarized people. Some welcomed the effort to give women’s track a different platform. Others felt that the race commentary and analysis were being pushed too far into the background.

The 2025 edition brought another controversy. Serena Williams became part of the presentation, but her role also drew criticism after mistakes. One was her pronunciation of the name of Tara Davis-Woodhall.

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That said, Hodgkinson ended her season with a 1:56.40 victory in the 800m, while Richardson won the 100m in 10.80 and Gabby Thomas took the 200m in 22.13.

“This is fun… life is supposed to be about enjoying it,” Hodgkinson said after her 800m victory. Richardson was just as positive about the event’s wider ambitions, saying, “It is going to continue to grow and the world is watching” after winning the 100m.

So, while some fans may not have connected with ATHLOS’s loud and entertainment-heavy style, the athletes themselves seemed to enjoy the experience.