Fastest NCAA Star Fails to Make Title Race After Disappointing Finish Line Antics

For fifteen days, Jelani Watkins was the fastest American male 200m sprinter in the world. Not even Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, Jordan Anthony, or Courtney Lindsey could match his pace. That was until Kenneth Bednarek ran 19.69 in Rabat and took first place. Even then, it meant that going into the NCAA Outdoor Championships, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that he would make the title race. That was until his finish-line antics backfired.

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The Arkansas star eased up just before the finish line, which allowed Trelee Banks to surge forward and claim second place. And because he slowed down, Watkins also missed out on a place in the title race by 0.006 seconds. He clocked 20.397 while ninth-place Mason Lawyer registered 20.391.

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Jaiden Reid flew into the lead early on, and it looked like the LSU Tigers’ star was all set to win the race, leaving Watkins to settle for second place. The sprinter didn’t enjoy the best start to the race and seemed off the pace throughout.

Yet despite that, the fastest 200m sprinter in the NCAA managed to catch up to take over second place and put some distance between himself and third. However, going into the final 5m, Watkins made the mistake of taking his foot off the throttle. He did it at the worst possible time, as it allowed Trelee Banks to ghost past him and surge ahead for second place.

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It was a close call in the end as Watkins clocked 20.40 seconds while Banks managed 20.38. The result stunned fans and critics alike, and many on social media wondered why the sprinter didn’t power across the finish line.

Watkins ran in the third and final heat of the men’s 200m race. That means that he knew the time he had to clock in order to make the cut for Friday’s finals, which made his decision to ease up even weirder. This does mean that the NCAA’s fastest 200m sprinter will not contest the title race.

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It’s not just the NCAA; he was one of the fastest American men in the 200m in 2026 after he clocked 19.87 in mid-May to take over the world lead from Noah Lyles. The Arkansas star held that until Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek clocked 19.69 in Rabat. However, not everything went badly for Jelani Watkins, as he qualified for the 100m title race and finished third overall.

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That little salvaging earned a healthy chunk of points for Arkansas as they sit at joint fourth place with Minnesota and Tennessee in team scoring. It does make day 2 and day 3 of the NCAA Outdoor Championships rather interesting for the Razorbacks after a less-than-perfect day 1.

Razorbacks suffer shock losses but register 14 points on Day 1

Going into the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships, a lot was expected from the University of Arkansas. After all, they walked in as the SEC Indoor, SEC Outdoor, and NCAA Indoor champions with Doug Case thriving in his first season as head coach. Furthermore, the top-ranked men’s track and field team also sent a nation-leading 21 athletes to the tournament.

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It meant that the odds were heavily in their favour until Day 1 came. Things kicked off with a shock when school record holder and SEC Runner of the Year Jelani Watkins failed to qualify for the title race in the discipline. That set off a domino effect, as five other Razorback athletes failed to qualify in the 110m hurdles and the 200m as well.

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However, a silver medal from Juriad Hughes in the long jump and a bronze for Ernest Cheruiyot in the 10,000m meant that they earned 14 points. Not only that, seven of their 16 entries in the semifinals qualified for Friday’s final, with a total of ten entries in the final. This outcome indicates that the Razorbacks still have a chance, and they are projected to win the team title by a decent margin.

Even then, the University of Nebraska currently leads the pack with 18 points alongside Oregon, with Kansas State (16) in second, followed by Tennessee (14.5). It does leave the Razorbacks with a lot of work to do, but the confidence is still high despite Day 1’s poor results. That is largely thanks to Watkins qualifying for the 100m final and their 4x100m relay team setting a school record in the heat.

The pressure is on head coach Case, and nobody knows it more than him. In fact, he even attested to the college’s winning mentality in an interview before the meet.

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“Well, it’s fun to win, I’ll tell you that, and winning is our tradition here,” Case said as per ArkansasRazorbacks.com. “It’s Arkansas’ tradition, and we’ve always tried to uphold that, as long as Coach Buckman and myself have been here after Coach McDonnell. Our thing is winning, and we know that. We win as a team, we win as individuals.

“If you really look at it correctly, you look at an individual trying to win an individual title at a national meet, and if you do a bunch of those, right, you’re going to win a team title. So, you can do both at Arkansas.”

For Watkins, the disappointment will sting even more because his speed was never the issue. Now with the 100m final ahead of him and Arkansas firmly in the team title hunt, the Razorbacks’ fastest star still has an opportunity to turn things around. Only time will tell if he manages to.