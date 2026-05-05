Fastest Woman Alive Reveals Injury Issues During Gold Medal Race at World Relays

On 31st July 2021, Elaine Thompson-Herah stepped up. A record that was held by Florence Griffith-Joyner since 1988 was finally broken in Tokyo as Thompson clocked in under 10.61s in the 100m. However, back-to-back injuries halted her winning run since 2024. Fast forward to 2026, when the Jamaican finally returned to the track, it seems like her injury concerns are here to haunt her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 33-year-old revealed that she felt something in her leg while running the 4x100m at the 2026 World Relays. “I must say we’re grateful that we crossed the line healthy,” Thompson-Herah said in an interview on X. “I mean, coming down the straightaway, I felt my leg is heavy. I, I feel the hamstring, so I said I have to bring the team home, because we’re looking forward for that. “

ADVERTISEMENT

The first World Relays were held in Botswana; it marked a special moment for Thompson-Herah. After all, the 33-year-old was making her return to the global stage for the first time in two years. The last time the Jamaican icon ran a major race was in June 2024, the USATF New York City Grand Prix. A recurring Achilles injury sidelined her and even forced her to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It marked a torrid time in her career, but Elaine Thompson-Herah was back and back with a bang. The 33-year-old anchored Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s team and led them to victory. It was, however, a close fight as the five-time Olympic gold medalist powered to the finish line. She crossed the line in 42.00 seconds, which was just ahead of Canada (42.17) and Spain (42.31).

ADVERTISEMENT

Further back, Italy, China, and Germany all registered 42.61, separated by just 0.007 seconds in a photo finish. But for Elaine Thompson-Herah and her squad, their focus was only on the gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came with a gold in heart, and we kept to the goal, of course,” she added. “Diamonds are a girl best friend, so I think we did that, how we executed it. I’m grateful for that.”

The gold-medal victory means that Jamaica’s 4x100m team has qualified for the 2027 World Athletics Championships. That was, however, confirmed before the race as all eight finalists qualified for the event, but their finishing order determined “their lane seeding position”. But there remains concern about Thompson-Herah’s words, especially given her injury history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old has been hit hard by the Achilles problems, detailing just how tough a fight it was in an interview.

Elaine Thompson-Herah reflects on her tough two-year battle

After all, Elaine Thompson-Herah entered the 2024 season with high hopes. She finished 2023 by reaching the podium in all but two of the 13 races she participated in. That tally includes wins at the Bruxelles Diamond League meet, the Zurich Diamond League Meet, and even the Jamaican Championships. It marked an impressive season, but then 2024 kicked off, and she could barely run.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the two races she did compete in, Elaine Thompson-Herah finished ninth. It meant that she could no longer push aside the issues she was facing with her Achilles and decided to take time to deal with them. Yet few expected her not to race again for the next two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Allianz Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Meeting BRUSSELS, 08.09.2023 BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – September 8: Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH JAM after the 100m as part of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Meeting at Koenig-Baudouin-Stadium on September 8, 2023 in BRUSSELS, BELGIUM. *** Allianz Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Meeting BRUSSELS, 08 09 2023 BRUSSELS, BELGIUM September 8 Elaine THOMPSON HERAH JAM after the 100m as part of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Meeting at Koenig Baudouin Stadium on September 8, 2023 in BRUSSELS, BELGIUM Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/AxelxKohringx

Even fewer thought she would miss the 2024 Olympics, but that’s exactly what happened. And the period marked a rough one for the 33-year-old.

“It’s been a rough one, mentally, but I’ve overcome that,” Thompson-Herah said, as per NBC. “Track and field is my passion. It’s my love. Because I love it so much, I think that recovery part of it is easy. Not having pain is also a good feeling, of course.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She eventually returned in February 2026 with a race at a domestic meet. That trend continued in March and April before she returned to the global stage at the World Relays. However, the injury marked a sad end to what was a promising run in for the Olympics. After all, Elaine Thompson-Herah had swept not just the 100m gold but the 200m and 4x100m golds as well in 2021.

Then she ran 10.54, the second-fastest time in history in the 100m, in August 2021. It was a spectacular sprint from Thompson-Herah, but she believes it led to the injury.

“After running 10.54, it has been a challenge,” she added. “Running that high, it takes a toll on my body, I must say. The Achilles was not giving me anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pretty much not competing last year, I think it has done a lot to me. I probably needed that rest away from the sport to clear myself and to come back. So using this season for me is like a rebuilding process.”

And so, even in victory, Elaine Thompson-Herah’s return comes with a layer of uncertainty. It’s a stark reminder that her biggest battle may still be with her own body. For now, though, the gold is a step forward in a comeback that’s clearly still a work in progress.