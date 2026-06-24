Ferdinand Omanyala Set for Revenge Against Noah Lyles Ahead of Paris Diamond League

For Ferdinand Omanyala, beating Noah Lyles has started to feel a bit like chasing a moving train. Every time the Kenyan sprint star seems ready to catch him, Lyles somehow finds another gear. Their most recent matchup came at the Rome Diamond League on June 5, where Omanyala finished eighth in 10.11 seconds while Lyles sprinted to victory in 9.88. Yet the 30-year-old refused to dwell on the disappointment, saying, “I will take the hit but will always show up.” Now, with the Paris Diamond League around the corner, Omanyala is back for another crack at his American rival, hoping this time the script finally changes.

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On June 28, Omanyala will line up in one of the strongest 100m fields of the season. Alongside Lyles, the race will feature South African star Akani Simbine, former world champion Trayvon Bromell, and rising American talent Jordan Anthony. Despite the depth of the field, much of the spotlight is expected to fall on the latest installment of the Omanyala-Lyles rivalry.

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“I am glad we are going to do a rematch in Paris because in Rome I had hitches at the blocks and didn’t really come out at 100 per cent,” Omanyala said. “I am looking forward to seeing how it’s going to be.”

The signs heading into Paris are encouraging for the Kenyan. At the Kenyan National Championships, which also served as trials for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Omanyala retained his national title. His time of 10.00 seconds qualified him for Team Kenya. Most importantly, it gave him a confidence boost before the next faceoff with Lyles.

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Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 100m Round 1 – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 03, 2024. Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya reacts after finishing first place in heat 2. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

This is a very difficult challenge, though. Lyles is coming in from the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting on June 16, where he rewrote the record books. Over 150m, the American broke his world record 14.92 with a time of 14.67. Also, Paris has been one of Lyles’ happiest hunting grounds. In 2019, he won the Paris Diamond League 200m in a meeting record of 19.65 seconds. Four years later, he returned to win the 100m in 9.97.

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History is definitely on Lyles’ side. The two sprinters have been head-to-head five times in big races, and all five have gone Lyles’ way. In 2022, the American took the win in Berlin; in 2023, he narrowly defeated Omanyala in Paris; later that year, he beat him at the Atlanta City Games. In 2024, he beat him in Jamaica Racers Grand Prix. Lastly, he won again in Rome in 2024. The head-to-head matchup is 5-0 for Lyles.

Whether Paris becomes 6-0 or finally marks Omanyala’s long-awaited breakthrough is one of the biggest questions heading into the Diamond League meeting. Yet if Omanyala is searching for a breakthrough, Noah Lyles may not be the only obstacle standing in his path.

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Ferdinand Omanyala’s road to victory runs through more than just Noah Lyles

The men’s 100m field is packed in France. One of the biggest threats that Ferdinand Omanyala could face, other than Noah Lyles, is 21-year-old American Jordan Anthony. Even at this early age, Anthony has already made an impact in the fastest sprinters category with a PB of 9.91 seconds. He has been outstanding in his 2026 season. He won the World Athletics Indoor 60m race with a world-best 6.41, shared for the fourth fastest time of all time. He also stunned Noah Lyles to win the U.S. Indoor Championship before opening his outdoor campaign with a brilliant 9.91 over 100m.

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Other favorites include American Trayvon Bromell, with his personal record of 9.76, who is currently the fastest man in the Paris field, on paper. Bromell has had a great 2026 season, earning bronze at the World Indoor Championships and a few world-class performances over 60m. He’s been showing his speed since moving outdoors, as shown by times of 9.85 and 9.86.

Akani Simbine of South Africa is no exception either. The veteran sprinter is known for his consistency in world-class sports. Simbine was instrumental in South Africa’s historic medal haul at the World Relays in 2026 and maintained his impressive streak of under 10 seconds. He also won earlier this year the Simbine Classic in front of a home crowd.

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Interestingly, when looking at personal bests among the leading contenders, Bromell leads the way with 9.76, followed closely by Omanyala’s African record of 9.77. Lyles sits just behind them at 9.79. While personal bests do not guarantee victory, they show just how little separates the fastest men in the field.