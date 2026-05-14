15-Year-Old Runner Meets Tragic End Mid Race Despite Medical Team’s Effort

The Leiden Marathon is a cause of celebration for the community spirit, but this year, it turned into a tragedy. A 15-year-old runner, who was not supposed to race at all, was almost at the finish line, but she met a tragic end. She collapsed mid-race, and despite the immediate efforts of emergency responders, medical aid wasn’t enough as she passed away.

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The Leiden Marathon’s official social media page confirmed the news. In their statement, they revealed that the runner, who Dutch media outlets identified as a girl from Oegstgeest, had passed away.

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“What should have been a beautiful day ended with the terrible news of the death of a 15-year-old girl during the half-marathon,” read the statement from the marathon. “We are devastated. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who loved her. We also extend our condolences to the runners, spectators, volunteers, and emergency services involved.”

According to reports, the 15-year-old was identified as Rosalie Hoedjes. Hoedjes began the half-marathon at the Leiden Marathon normally. Then something went wrong around 4km from the finish line, two hours after the start of the race. At that point, Hoedjes had run ¾ of the 21.1km race, and she collapsed. That was after she reportedly became ill mid-race, with paramedics rushing to help her.

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A video showed them creating a cordon around the teenager to shield her from passersby and other runners. Unfortunately, despite the medical team’s efforts to revive her, the teenager passed away on the scene. However, no official cause has been stated, although questions have been asked about how she was allowed to race at all.

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The age limit for the half-marathon is 16, following a statement by the Dutch athletics association (Atletiekunie) that 15-year-olds shouldn’t run more than 10km. Rosalie would have turned 16 in less than a month, and according to Bart Visser of Namens de Familie, a NPO supporting families dealing with media attention after tragedies, “she had previously run long distances and had prepared well for running a half-marathon.”

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Dutch media outlets report that the girl’s parents have said that the organizers bear “no blame whatsoever” and have taken the complete responsibility for her entry. Her sister Loulou wrote online, “I love you so much. You were the best sister ever. I’m going to miss you. You are in my heart.”

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In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Leiden Marathon, which takes place over the weekend, has cancelled Sunday events. That included the 10k and the Kidsrun, although those who had started the marathon and the half-marathon were allowed to finish. The tragedy left the entire city of Leiden, including the race director and the mayor, searching for answers.

Leiden Marathon race director and Leiden mayor reflect on the loss

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the marathon has experienced a serious medical emergency. Two years ago, during the 2024 edition, the entire marathon was abandoned after 25 runners had to be taken to the hospital. That was after the weather took a turn for the worse and the heat became unbearable for many. It saw then mayor Peter van de Velden stop the race, with the 10k race cancelled.

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This time, though, the weather was reportedly mild, with light wind. But the tragedy affected the entire community, as Rosalie Hoedjes was part of the community. Race director Tjeerd Scheffer was among the first to speak, addressing the tragedy.

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“This is awful news, first of all for the family this girl was part of,” Scheffer said, as per Canadian Running. “And also for family, friends, and acquaintances, this sudden death is a huge blow. Our thoughts are with them and wish them strength.”

He wasn’t the only one to reflect on Hoedjes’ death. Leiden mayor Peter Heijkoop also issued a public statement after the fact, saying, “This is incredibly sad news that has caused huge dismay.”

Beyond that, the hotel where the 15-year-old worked also released a statement on social media, praising the teenager. Erwin Rozendal, director of Villa Beukenhof, shared the news via his social media page and called her a “warm, committed, and special person”.

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What began as one of Leiden’s biggest community events has instead left an entire city mourning. The organizers revealed that the registration process is based on the age participants provide, and no systematic verification of ID documents is conducted. This tragedy should help them set up a protocol that will prevent future mishaps.