Former ‘Fastest Woman Alive’ Announces USATF Role Ahead of Oregon Championship

With the 2026 World Indoor Championships now over, Team USA walked out of the event with their head held high after finishing at the top of the medals table. A surge of gold medals on the final day saw them finish with five golds and a variety of others to extend their all-time tally to 324 medals. But now the focus has turned to upcoming competitions, including the World U20 Championships, at which USATF has named the fifth-fastest woman in history as head coach of the team.

The announcement was made in early March, when USA Track & Field (USATF) revealed that Olympic gold medalist Carmelita Jeter has been named head coach for the event.

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“World and Olympic Champion Carmelita Jeter will serve as the head coach for Team USATF at the World U20 Championships, which will be held in Eugene, OR,” reads the statement. “Jeter, the third fastest American in history in the 100m, will also serve as the sprints and hurdles coach. Jeter is the head coach of track and field/cross country at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.”

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The 46-year-old is currently the track and field/cross-country head coach at the University of Nevada and will take on a second role for the second time as the USATF’s U20 head coach. She first coached the U20s, as an assistant coach, at the U20 World Championships in 2022 and then in 2023 at the U20 Pan Am Games, as a head coach.

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However, that comes as no real surprise given Jeter’s accolades as a sprinter. Once called the fastest woman alive, Jeter won three Olympic medals, seven World Championship medals and a catalogue of others before she called time on her career. At her best, she clocked in at 10.64 in the 100m, making her the fifth fastest woman ever but at the time, it was the second fastest time ever behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner.

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Since her retirement, Carmelita Jeter has coached several colleges, starting as an assistant coach at Bishop Montgomery High School. She got her L1 license in 2017 and has since coached at Cal State Dominguez Hills, Missouri State track, Alabama, USC and now at UNLV.

“I’m So Excited To Be Named @usatf U20 Head Coach !!!!” Jeter wrote on social media. “This Will Be My Second Time Leading The Charge For Team USA as The U20 Head Coach. Let’s Get It Done !!! #CoachJet”

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She will coach the USATF’s U20S for the second time at the 2026 World U20 Championships, which organizers will hold in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

2026 World Athletics U20 Championships to take place in Oregon

It’ll be the second time the United States has hosted the 2026 World U20 Championships, having done so in 2014 in Eugene as well. However, that hasn’t stopped Team USA from winning as many medals as possible, having topped the medal table an incredible 10 times since the competition’s inception. In comparison, Kenya have done it five times while both China and (East) Germany have done it twice.

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The USATF have won a total of 279 medals in the process and will be hoping to add to their collection when the tournament kicks off in August 2026.Dr. Robert Chapman, chief of high performance for USATF, reiterated that, and that’s why USATF picked Carmelita Jeter as the head coach.

“The coaches, managers and medical providers working with Team USATF at events around the globe this year, give our athletes the greatest opportunity to win medals,” Chapman said as per USATF.com. “Their dedication to the athletes and their expertise are key to our success as we compete against the best in the world.”

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For many future Olympians, the World Athletics U20 Championships serve as a proving ground. Letsile Tebogo followed that path, winning two U20 titles before claiming Olympic gold. Whether any of Team USA’s U20 athletes can replicate that success will show itself, but their performances at the World Indoor Championships suggest the next generation could make waves.