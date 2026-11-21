Danny Everett once stood on the Olympic podium after helping the United States make history at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He ran the opening leg of the men’s 4x400m relay as his team equalled the world record with a time of 2:56.16 to claim gold. But the years after that triumph were not as kind to the American sprinter. A series of injuries, particularly Achilles tendon problems, took a toll on his career. Despite undergoing several surgeries, Everett struggled to return to his best and eventually retired from competitive running in 1996. Now, nearly 30 years later, he is working on his running again, but getting back into training has not been easy for the former Olympic champion.

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On November 20, Everett, 60, shared a video on Instagram as he worked through the fourth day of his fitness journey. While stretching after his run, the former Olympic sprinter admitted that getting back into a routine had been harder than he expected. He revealed that he had started dreading his workouts, not because he didn’t want to improve, but because he struggled with the discomfort that came with pushing himself. “I’ve noticed this week I’ve been dreading the arrival,” he said, explaining that he wanted to change the way he looked at those difficult moments.

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Everett then spoke about accepting the fact that not every workout would feel good. “Some days are just going to be hard and some days are going to be a little difficult and I have to embrace that,” he said. He also admitted that motivation alone could not carry him through every session. There would be days when he wanted to train and others when he simply did not feel like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Everett, OLY (@dannyeverett__)

“Just as easily as I want to do it, I can all of a sudden not want to do it and that would be a great excuse to stop,” Everett explained. Instead of waiting to feel motivated, he is trying to stay focused on the reason he started his fitness journey. He ended the video with a message about staying committed even when the process becomes difficult: “If you stay within the intent, you will be successful.”

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His Instagram caption also showed that he is beginning to notice progress. “I can feel my consistency improving my stride little by little already,” Everett wrote. He finished with a promise to keep going, adding, “Day 5 tomorrow!” While he is now celebrating small steps in his fitness journey, his relationship with running has not always been easy.

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Danny Everett’s journey from Olympic Gold to injury setbacks

Danny Everett has experienced both the highest point of an athlete’s career and the disappointment of having to walk away from the sport he loved. The American sprinter made history at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, winning gold in the men’s 4x400m relay and bronze in the individual 400m. He was also part of the U.S. team that equaled the world record in the relay, finishing in 2:56.16. However, repeated injuries, particularly problems with his Achilles tendons, eventually affected his ability to compete. After several surgeries and years of trying to return to his best, Everett retired from competitive running in 1996.

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His success at the Olympics was part of a remarkable career. Everett won gold in the 4x400m relay at the 1987 World Championships in Rome. At the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo, he added another two medals, winning silver in the relay and bronze in the individual 400m. He also recorded a personal best of 43.81 seconds at the 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials. However, his hopes of winning individual Olympic gold in Barcelona in 1992 were disrupted by injuries.

Problems with his Achilles tendon and right foot affected his performance, and he failed to reach the 400m final. Reflecting on that disappointment, Everett said, “I was in the best shape of my life and I had felt sure that this was my time to win the individual gold.” He continued trying to recover after the Games, undergoing several surgeries on both Achilles tendons. But his efforts to return to his previous form were unsuccessful, and he eventually ended his competitive career after the 1996 U.S. Olympic Trials.

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Away from athletics, Everett found a new direction through his passion for cooking. He attended the Los Angeles Culinary Institute and went on to work as a chef, including at the Ritz-Carlton. He also started his own catering company, SoulFête. In a 2026 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he reflected on his life after track and field, saying, “There was a time in the history of running I was the best person walking the earth in that event.” He also explained how he approached life after retiring: “But when I left the track, I started to think about what I could do better.” Now, three decades after stepping away from competitive running, Everett is working on his fitness again.