Former Olympic Sprinter Swaps Track for Rugby After World Athletics Rules Affect Her Career

At just 11 years old, Beatrice Masilingi began her journey in athletics, never knowing how far her talent would take her. Growing up in Rundu, Namibia, she tried several sports before sprinting caught her attention at a school athletics competition in 2015. From there, her rise on the track began. She won four gold medals at the 2019 COSSASA Games before making an even bigger impression in 2021, when she claimed three medals at the World Athletics U20 Championships. It seemed like the beginning of a long career in athletics. But after achieving so much at such a young age, Masilingi has decided to step away from the track because of the challenges posed by World Athletics’ regulations.

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On November 1, a post shared by Owen M on X revealed that the Namibian sprinter made the switch to rugby. The post read, “Beatrice Masilingi has switched her running spikes for the rugby field.” It also explained that the triple World U20 silver medallist had confirmed the move the previous week, following the difficulties she faced because of World Athletics’ regulations for athletes with Differences of Sex Development.

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Masilingi also spoke about her decision, explaining that she wanted to remain involved in competitive sport after leaving athletics. “I wanted to be part of a sport code again after leaving track because of the World Athletics regulations. I decided to come back and play rugby because I already have a bit of knowledge of the game,” she said.

Her decision comes after several difficult years in athletics. In 2018, World Athletics, then known as the IAAF, introduced regulations affecting the eligibility of some athletes with Differences of Sex Development in women’s track events ranging from 400m to one mile. The rules were initially scheduled to take effect in November 2018 but were delayed following a legal challenge. They eventually came into force on May 8, 2019.

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The rules required affected athletes to meet specific testosterone limits to compete in those events. At the time, Masilingi had been focusing on the 400m, but the regulations meant she had to shift her attention to the 200m ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The sudden change was not easy. She and her team had to adjust her training and prepare for a different event in a short period. Still, Masilingi made the most of the opportunity. At just 18, she reached the women’s 200m final at the Tokyo Olympics and finished sixth, recording a personal best of 22.28 seconds. However, the difficulties continued long after Tokyo.

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In January 2026, Masilingi spoke to New Era about the physical effects of the testosterone-reducing medication she had been taking to meet the eligibility requirements. “I stopped taking the drugs in October last year. One of the side effects is that it decreases my bone density. I couldn’t lean on anything without my bones hurting. I just couldn’t continue doing that to myself anymore,” she told the publication.

She also faced financial difficulties after her sponsorship and training support came to an end. Her coach, Henk Botha, acknowledged that the situation had been difficult, leaving questions about the future of her athletics career. Now, Masilingi has found another way to continue competing. She has joined the University of Namibia women’s rugby team, the UNAM Steenbokkies. Although the move may come as a surprise to athletics fans, rugby is not a completely new sport for her.

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She played it while growing up in Rundu, before sprinting became her main focus. Returning to the game has given her the chance to reconnect with a sport she already knows and begin a new chapter in her sporting career. Masilingi was scheduled to make her debut at the Ongos Valley Sevens tournament on October 24 at Hage Geingob Stadium.

Beatrice Masilingi’s rise as a sprinting star

Beatrice Masilingi’s journey in athletics began in 2015. Growing up in Rundu, Namibia, sport was already a big part of her childhood. She enjoyed trying different activities at school, including rugby, but it was her speed that eventually set her apart. After taking part in school athletics competitions, she began to realise her potential as a sprinter.

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Her breakthrough came in 2019, when coach Henk Botha spotted her talent at a school athletics competition and offered her a scholarship to train at Grootfontein Agricultural College. Masilingi made the most of the opportunity. At the 2019 COSSASA Games, Beatrice Masilingi won gold in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 4x400m relay.

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Masilingi’s progress continued over the next two years, and 2021 became the biggest year of her young career. She first represented Namibia at the Tokyo Olympics, where she reached the women’s 200m final and finished sixth in a personal best of 22.28 seconds. She then travelled to Nairobi for the World Athletics U20 Championships, where she won three silver medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. At just 18, she had become one of Namibia’s most promising young athletes, with an Olympic final appearance and three world junior medals to her name.

However, just as her athletics career was taking off, Masilingi faced difficulties because of World Athletics’ regulations. The rules affected her eligibility in certain women’s track events, forcing her to change her focus from the 400m to the 200m before the Tokyo Olympics.

Although she continued competing, the regulations and the effects of the medication she later took made her future in athletics increasingly difficult. After years on the track, Masilingi has now decided to return to a sport she enjoyed as a child.