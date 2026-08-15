Former Sprinter Turned Olympic Coach Goes Missing for Two Months After Vacation

Charlie Dobson’s coach Leon Baptiste has vanished mid‑season, leaving one of Britain’s top sprinters without guidance and raising growing concern across UK athletics. Baptiste, a former Commonwealth champion turned Olympic coach, has not returned home since travelling to Morocco nearly two months ago.

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The 41‑year‑old reportedly went on a short trip with friends, described as either a stag weekend or a golf outing, but never resumed his coaching duties. Calls and messages have gone unanswered, and athletes including Dobson have been unable to reach him. UK Athletics has stepped in to provide support, with colleagues and friends increasingly worried about his prolonged absence.

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One source told The Times that people had been asked not to contact Baptiste’s family because the matter was considered private. The British Embassy in Rabat has reportedly been approached, while UK Athletics declined to comment, citing confidentiality. In the meantime, Baptiste’s training group has been left without the coach who normally oversees their daily preparations.

As a Loughborough‑based consultant, Baptiste was closely involved in athlete development before his disappearance. UK Athletics has brought in members of its performance staff to keep the group on track. Former European 400m champion Martyn Rooney has been among those working with Dobson and his training partners.

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Dobson, 26, failed to reach the men’s 400m final after finishing fourth in his semi‑final in 45.18 seconds, well outside his personal best of 44.14. After the race, he alluded to the difficult period, describing the past eight weeks as “an interesting eight weeks.” He also revealed injury niggles had contributed to his withdrawal from the recent Commonwealth Games.

There is currently no confirmed public information explaining what happened to Baptiste after his trip or where he is now. His athletes continue to receive support from UK Athletics staff as colleagues wait for further information about his whereabouts.

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Baptiste’s Journey From Sprint Champion to Elite Coach

Leon Baptiste first made his name as a sprinter, winning double gold for England at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi in the men’s 200m and the 4x100m relay. His career was cut short by a knee injury that forced him to retire at just 28, keeping him out of the 2012 London Olympics.

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He had already begun coaching before stepping away from competition in 2014, and soon made it his full‑time focus. Over the following years, Baptiste worked with elite athletes across Olympic and Paralympic programs.

In 2023, he was named England Athletics Coach of the Year at the Sporting Equals Awards. At the time, he was coaching Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn, Commonwealth silver medallist Zach Shaw, and European champion Rio Mitcham among others. His reputation as a mentor and strategist was firmly established, making his sudden disappearance all the more unsettling for British athletics.