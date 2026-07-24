From ‘Love Island’ to USATF Championships Glory: Beatriz Hatz Continues Inspiring Journey

In 2026, Beatriz Hatz switched lanes, replacing the track with the Love Island USA villa. After joining the cast as an original Islander in Season 8, Hatz was soon drawn into the show’s early storylines after pairing with Sean Reifel. But her reality TV career was short-lived as a recoupling twist saw her lose her partner. Shortly after leaving the villa, however, Hatz became a part of another memorable occasion, this time at the USATF Championships.

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Hatz competed in the women’s T64 long jump (where individuals who have a missing leg below the knee use a prosthesis) on July 23, 2026, at Icahn Stadium in New York. The competition started far from perfect for Hatz. After her first three attempts, she remained in medal contention and sat in second place. Her fourth attempt brought more frustration as she recorded a foul, dropping her into the bronze position with the competition tightening.

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With only two jumps remaining, Hatz needed a response. She delivered exactly that on her fifth attempt, producing a 5.24m (17-2¼) leap to move back into first place. The mark held through the final round, allowing her to claim the USATF T64 long jump championship title. Reflecting on her performance, Hatz admitted that her early attempts did not go as planned.

“For the first three, I was very frustrated,” Hatz said. “Those were probably the worst jumps of my season.”

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Despite the struggles, Hatz trusted herself when the pressure mounted. Alongside her on the day were fellow Love Island Islanders Sean Reifel and Amora Cacheé Robinson, who came out to support her as she returned to winning ways.

The USATF title added another highlight to what has already been a strong 2026 season for Hatz. Before her championship victory, she had already produced several impressive performances, including a 5.34m long jump at the Franson Last Chance meet in Azusa, California, on May 8. She also recorded a 5.26m jump at the UC San Diego Triton Invitational on April 3 and a 5.20m mark at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 17.

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Sure, Love Island USA did not end the way Beatriz Hatz had hoped. Her journey came to a close in Episode 9 after America’s vote paired Jen Terry with Gabriel Vasconcelos, leaving Hatz without a partner and resulting in her elimination from the villa. But even after an early exit from reality television, Hatz already had a lifetime of achievements that made her story worth remembering.

How Beatriz Hatz turned challenges into a Paralympic dream

Born with fibular hemimelia, a condition where the fibula bone in her right leg did not develop, Hatz faced a challenge from the very beginning of her life. Doctors determined that a below-the-knee amputation would give her the best opportunity to stay active, and she underwent the procedure when she was just 10 months old.

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Growing up with a prosthetic leg, Hatz refused to let her circumstances limit her. She stayed involved in sports and went through multiple surgeries while adapting to her prosthesis. Over the years, she underwent 11 surgeries, including procedures related to her leg and knee, as she continued building her athletic career.

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Her journey in para athletics started in high school when she was encouraged by a friend to participate in track and field. She realized that her ability was there and soon after she became one of the best American athletes in the T64 classification. Hatz made her Paralympic debut in Tokyo 2020 in the 100m, 200m and long jump.

She later had the biggest achievement of her career at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games when she won bronze in the women’s T64 long jump, finishing with a run of 5.38m. She came in second place after gold medalist Fleur Jong (6.53m) and silver medalist Marlene van Gansewinkel (5.87m). But it’s clear Hatz’s journey has been a journey of far more than a reality show: From being diagnosed with a life-changing condition as a baby to becoming a Paralympian.