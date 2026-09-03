Furious Track and Field Coach Calls Out Diamond League Over Massive Error

The 2026 Diamond League season has been thrown into controversy after a coach reported that he believes the league awarded points for the men’s 800m at Zurich, even though the event was not listed among the meeting’s Diamond League disciplines. The race, which saw Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi storm to a 1:41.76 victory over Djamel Sedjati, has drawn the attention of veteran track coach Pete Julian, who is demanding answers from World Athletics.

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Julian took his concerns to Instagram, pointing to the Diamond League’s discipline allocation for the 2026 season, which had been published months before the Zurich meeting. He questioned why athletes had received Diamond League points for an event that did not appear among Zurich’s designated disciplines. He then laid out four points that he believes raise questions about the men’s 800m at Zurich.

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“What’s going on here @worldathletics?” Julian wrote. “1. You released the DL discipline calendar in November 2025. 2. The men’s 800 at Zurich DL was not a DL event. 3. On the Zurich program and results, there is no DL designation. 4. Athletes in the men’s 800 at Zurich have been awarded DL points anyway.”

Julian also shared a screenshot of the Diamond League’s November 2025 announcement, titled “Discipline allocation confirmed for 2026 Wanda Diamond League.” The announcement outlined the season’s 14 points-scoring competitions and the 32 disciplines through which athletes could earn points and qualify for the 2026 Diamond League Final in Brussels.

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Athletes and coaches plan their seasons months in advance, often deciding where to compete based on the opportunity to earn Diamond League points. Julian’s criticism centres on that very issue, arguing that athletes and coaches followed the published schedule only to find the rules apparently changed at Zurich.

“I trust there is a reasonable explanation for this,” he wrote. “After all, athletes and coaches plan their schedules months in advance based on the points they can achieve at events. WA has made these point a priority and the athletes have abided. Rankings pay the bills, qualify athletes for federation funding, and help athletes get in better meets. When the goal posts are moved in darkness, it leaves the athletes and coaches 🤔. Just out here fighting for the athletes and coaches….”

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The current men’s 800m standings have Wanyonyi leading with 35 points, followed by Canada’s Marco Arop on 26 and Britain’s Ben Pattison on 21. Brandon Miller is fourth with 20 points, while Gabriel Tual has 18. Cooper Lutkenhaus, Mark English and Max Burgin round out the next three positions with 16, 15 and 14 points respectively, while Sedjati sits ninth with 13. However, the standings do not provide a clear race-by-race breakdown of where those points were earned.

That leaves the question of whether the Zurich points will remain in the standings or whether World Athletics will clarify or amend the results. For athletes and coaches competing for places in the Diamond League Final, the answer could have a direct impact on the race for qualification. The Zurich situation is still unfolding, but it is not the first time an unusual technical issue has caused confusion at a Diamond League meeting.

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A Diamond League timing glitch once left a world record in doubt

One of the clearest examples came in 2016, when Kendra Harrison found herself at the centre of a timing mix-up at the Müller Anniversary Games in London. She had entered the Diamond League meeting just weeks after narrowly missing out on the U.S. Olympic team by finishing sixth at the Olympic Trials.

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Harrison then produced one of the fastest 100m hurdles races ever seen. She quickly pulled away from the field and charged toward the finish, but dipped unusually low as she crossed the line. Her lean caused the timing system to initially fail to register her properly, leaving the stadium clock to show 12.58 seconds.

For a few moments, neither Harrison nor the crowd knew they had witnessed history. The time was eventually corrected to 12.20 seconds, confirming that Harrison had not only won the race but also broken Yordanka Donkova’s 100m hurdles world record of 12.21 seconds, which had stood since 1988.

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The 12.20 mark was later officially recognised as a world record, but Harrison initially had no idea she had achieved it. The Diamond League later explained that the faulty first display had caused confusion before the correct time appeared, turning what had already been an extraordinary race into one of the more unusual world-record moments in the circuit’s history.

For Julian, the issue goes beyond a few points on a leaderboard. Athletes and coaches build their seasons around the Diamond League calendar, and any uncertainty over how points are awarded can affect that planning. Until World Athletics clarifies what happened in Zurich, the questions raised by Julian are likely to remain around the 800m standings and the race for the Diamond League Final.