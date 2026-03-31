Gabby Thomas Confirms 2026 Return to Track and Field After Achilles Injury

For Gabby Thomas, the rhythm of a new season usually starts early in the year. But 2026 has rewritten that script. An Achilles injury sustained last May, initially brushed off as minor, steadily worsened until she was forced to withdraw from the 2025 World Championships. Eight months on, after a long and careful recovery, the Olympic sprinter is finally back on the track with a new goal.

Thomas’ comeback begins at the Texas Relays in Austin, scheduled from April 1 – 4 in the 100 m race. But it won’t be easy for her, as according to Travis Miller, she’ll face a strong field:

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Tamara Clark, a one-time world champion with a 100 m personal best of 10.88; Cambrea Sturgis, two-time NCAA champion with a PB of 10.74;

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Rayniah Jones, two-time NACAC U23 champion with a PB of 10.94; Mariah Maxwell with PB 11.11; Mia Maxwell with PB 11.04; and Annie Tagoe, World Championships bronze medallist with a PB of 11.38.

While Gabby Thomas is the most decorated among them, with three Olympic gold medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics, she knows she’ll have to prove herself again, especially since her personal best of 10.80 in the 100 m is slightly behind some of the competition. Moreover, this will be her first race of the season, and that too after a major injury.

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But at the same time, we can not forget Texas has always been a proving ground for her! Like in 2024, she won the 100 m in around 10.88 seconds and set a meet record in the 200 m at 22.08 seconds. Then in 2025, she ran the 4×100 m relay with Tamari Davis, Jenna Prandini, and Anavia Battle, setting another meet record at 41.74 seconds.

So, if Gabby Thomas can find her rhythm again at such an event, fans might see the Olympic champion reclaim the speed. But this year, her focus isn’t on chasing records in 100 or 200. Instead, she’s taking a very different approach.

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Gabby Thomas sets sights on longer distances in 2026

For 2026, Gabby Thomas is eager to explore longer distances, particularly the 400 m.

“I’ve had success in the 400 m this past season, running 49.01, so maybe it’s time to try it,” Thomas said. “And we have an off-year, so I think it’s a great opportunity to see what I’m capable of and just take on a new challenge.” Interestingly, 400 m isn’t completely new to her.

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Back in 2023, she ran a personal best of 49.68 seconds. But in 2025, her commitment to the distance became more apparent. At the Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, Jamaica, Thomas ran a new personal best of 49.14 seconds in the women’s 400 m, finishing second behind Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser.

Gabby Thomas has also shown improvement over even longer distances. Earlier this year in training, she ran a 5:53 mile, a strong effort that came after recovering from her Achilles injury. Well, the shift to the 400 m is part of a larger reflection on her future.

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“I’ve done two Olympics now, and we’re gearing up for LA 2028,” she said. “I want to start thinking about the legacy I want to leave, giving back, leaving the world better than you found it, especially for communities that need it most.”

For Gabby Thomas, the 400 m is a natural progression. It allows her to challenge herself in a new way to continue developing as an athlete and protect her long-term health, all while building toward her ultimate goal: making a mark at Los Angeles 2028.