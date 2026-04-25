Gabby Thomas Erases Sha’Carri Richardson’s Record Despite Struggling With 100m

When Sha’Carri Richardson was ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for THC, the moment grew beyond track, with boycott calls rising around the Games. In the middle of that, a still-rising Gabby Thomas, disappointed by the trend, said, “There are so many Black athletes who have put in years of hard work for this moment, myself included. We want your support.” Back then, Richardson had the spotlight while Thomas was still building. Now, five years later, that has changed as Thomas recently broke Richardson’s record after coming back from an Achilles injury.

On April 24, 2026, at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Thomas delivered one of the strongest performances of her season by winning the women’s 200m in 21.89 seconds. Interestingly, that time became the world lead for the 2026 season. Also, with this, she set a new meeting record as she broke the previous mark of 22.07 seconds, which had been set by Richardson in 2023 (lowering it by 0.18 seconds).

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But the race itself was far from easy. The 29-year-old had to hold off a strong challenge from Cambrea Sturgis, who stayed right with her coming off the bend and pushed hard down the straight. Thomas managed to edge ahead at the finish, with Sturgis finishing second in a personal best of 21.93 seconds. Kenya’s Millicent Ndoro took third in 23.21 seconds after setting a lifetime best.

But even before her 200m win, Gabby Thomas had already shown strong form in the 100m as she ran 11.01 seconds. She did not start cleanly, but found her rhythm after the first phase and finished strong. It was a win, but again, just short of the sub-11 barrier. And that has become a pattern.

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Gabby Thomas has never officially gone under 11 seconds in legal wind conditions. She has hit 11.00 several times, including at the Texas Relays earlier this season, but each time the clock has stopped just there, never lower.

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She went on an African tour, hoping for better conditions at altitude meets in Addis Ababa. In Addis Ababa, strong headwinds slowed her to 11.13. So even as she wins races, one goal still keeps slipping just out of reach.

After her performances in Nairobi, Gabby Thomas said, “Honestly, it’s a really nice place where you can compete. I am happy with my times. It’s incredible for me to win the 100m and 200m,” she said. That confidence matters because it also connects to how her rivalry storyline with Sha’Carri Richardson is now being seen again.

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The truth behind the Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas fight rumors

Well, we might see a real clash between Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest 2026, and that alone is enough to bring attention back to them again.

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The idea of tension between them started online during the 2023 relay camps, when rumors spread about a supposed physical fight while both were part of Team USA’s 4×100m squad that won gold. It went viral quickly, but there was never any official confirmation or proof from coaches or USA Track and Field, so it stayed only as social media talk.

But later Gabby Thomas clarified it: “The worst rumor is me fighting at the relay camp… people love, they have this fake beef between and Sha’Carri Richardson and they just love it…Yeah, we don’t train together, so we don’t know each other, but we do relays together, so we’re cool. But people have this idea that every time we link, we fight…like physical fighting. I hate it, I can’t stand it.” Even so, what they do have is strong competition when they meet in races.

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Their most talked-about moment came at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in the 200m final. That race brought both athletes together on the same stage. Though Shericka Jackson won gold in 21.41, Gabby Thomas took silver in 21.81, and Sha’Carri Richardson took bronze in 21.92.

They met again at the 2024 US Olympic Trials in the 200m. There, Gabby Thomas won the race in 21.81, while Sha’Carri Richardson finished 4th in 22.16. Once again, it was just competition on the day, with no drama or incident.

That is why Budapest 2026 feels interesting. If they both reach the same final again, it will be another clean showdown between two of the biggest American sprint names.