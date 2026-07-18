Gabby Thomas Fails to Overcome Julien Alfred Curse to Mark World Tour End

Julien Alfred seems to be becoming a major headache for Gabby Thomas. Thomas has been putting together an outstanding 2026 campaign, traveling across continents, from Africa to North America and now Europe, while winning almost everywhere she has raced. However, her only major setback came at the Monaco Diamond League on July 10, where Alfred won in 21.51 seconds while Thomas finished third. Now, once again in London, Thomas found herself on the losing side as Alfred continued her winning streak.

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On July 18, the Olympic rivals lined up against each other again in the women’s 200m at the London Diamond League, with Thomas hoping to bounce back after her Monaco disappointment. But Alfred once again won as she crossed the finish line first in 21.66 seconds, while Thomas followed in second with 21.81 seconds, leaving a gap of 0.15 seconds between the two stars. Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured third place in 22.24 seconds, while Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in 22.28 seconds.

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Despite missing out on another victory, Thomas looked back positively on her European trip and praised the atmosphere created by the London crowd. “It was a good race. It is a nice end to the European trip. The crowd were fantastic and created a great atmosphere for all of us to race in,” Thomas said after the race.

For Alfred, the victory continued a remarkable run of form. The Saint Lucian star admitted she was not fully eager to compete in London but was thrilled after finishing the race on top. “I am happy, I won one again. I am healthy so I couldn’t be happier right now. Right now I am in a good place mentally and physically. I’m not going to lie, I didn’t want to run today, but my coach was like it is our last race for a while; we can go home and get to St Lucia too. I am here, I did it, and I won, so I am very happy with how it went today.

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With back-to-back victories over Thomas in Monaco and London, Alfred has changed the momentum of their rivalry.

This is a developing story…