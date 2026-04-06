Gabby Thomas Opens Up on Moving Away From Track and Field After Achilles Comeback

After capturing three gold medals at the 2024 Olympics, Gabby Thomas seemed destined to rule the track for years to come. But fate intervened the following spring, when a torn Achilles tendon halted her rise and kept her out of competition for months. Now, after eight long months of recovery and reflection, Thomas has returned, opening her season with a blistering 100 m win at the Texas Relays and a renewed sense of perspective that runs deeper than speed alone.

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In an interview with Athletic Weekly, Thomas reflected on how her perspective has shifted over the past few years, “But in the last few years, I think that I’ve grown a lot in terms of confidence. I’ve done well in figuring out who I am, and that’s really shown in how I’ve navigated my career. I don’t just see myself as an athlete now, but also as an entrepreneur, an advocate, and a founder.”

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That confidence didn’t come overnight. During her Harvard years (2016-2019), Gabby Thomas often felt uncertain amid high-achieving peers, despite earning a neurobiology and global health degree while dominating track, setting records, and winning 22 conference titles.

She explained during a chat with Kate Macks: “I was exposed to people who were just all around better than me. There were people in the room who were smarter than me, they were more athletic than me, so I just felt so defeated a lot of the time, and then realizing that putting my head down and through hard work, I also belong to those spaces, and I proved that to myself.”

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She also faced imposter syndrome in competitive environments, a challenge she learned to channel into motivation rather than doubt: “Anytime you put yourself in a situation … you’re going to feel some degree of imposter syndrome. But I think that means you’re doing it right.” And as she faced those fears head on laid the foundation for her successes on and off the track!

Today, Gabby Thomas has turned early challenges into something far greater than medals. A five-time Olympic medalist, she’s also the co-founder and advisor-owner of Athlos. Beyond the track, she draws on her background in public health and epidemiology to volunteer at a healthcare clinic in Austin and take on leadership roles in nonprofit and healthcare initiatives. She also serves on the board of the Women’s Sports Foundation.

But how does someone balance high-level competition with building an impact far beyond the track? Does that mean s Gabby Thomas is retiring soon?

Gabby Thomas reveals her plans for life after track and field

Thomas’ answer came on April 3 at the 2026 Texas Relays in Austin. Thomas won the women’s 100 m invitational in exactly 11.00 seconds, matching her personal best, ahead of Nayla Harris (11.24 s) and Cambrea Sturgis (11.26 s). After the race, she admitted. “Equaled my PB on a cold and rainy day though, so I’ll take it.”

Looking back on her Texas Relays performance, she said, “I trained every day for that moment. I’m not a stranger to injuries and setbacks, though, and part of that comes with experience, knowing that you can bounce back from it and become an even better athlete afterwards,” Gabby Thomas added, “I’m just really looking forward to having a strong season this year. I didn’t go to Tokyo as I wanted to take care of myself, so I’m ready for the next few years.”

While Thomas remains firmly on track for competition, she’s also planning her life beyond athletics! She hasn’t announced retirement, but she has long-term plans for her post-running career.

“I see myself running for the foreseeable future, that’s for sure. Running has taken a larger part of my life than it had previously, and I love it,” she said.

With a degree in neurobiology and a master’s in public health, Gabby Thomas plans to give back to the community: “I will move back to the healthcare space in a heartbeat. Maybe not in the same capacity that I had initially intended, so maybe not doing research. Initially, I wanted to run a hospital and just be the CEO of a hospital… because that, that really was my dream at the end of the day, was to do that and run a hospital.”

In the end, Gabby Thomas’s journey goes beyond medals. It’s a story of resilience, evolution, and purpose.