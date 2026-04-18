Gabby Thomas Records History Twice at Track and Field Event’s Debut

Gabby Thomas has made a career of turning setbacks into surges. In 2021, weeks before the U.S. Olympic Trials, she navigated a benign liver tumor diagnosis and a lingering hamstring strain, then clocked 21.61 seconds, the second-fastest 200m ever, to make the Olympic team. She said at the time, “I can’t believe I put up that time. Definitely has changed how I view myself as a runner.” Now, four years on, an Achilles injury between May and July 2025 put some doubt over her return at the World Championships, but Thomas has returned from another untimely blow, once again reshaping the narrative on her own terms.

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The 29-year-old sprint star became the first ever woman to win the 100m and 200m at the 2026 Addis Ababa Grand Prix, effortlessly flying away with the win. It marks only her fourth win in nearly eleven months, having previously won gold in the 200m at the Grand Slam Track Miami meet in May 2025. She then followed that up with her recent 100m win at the Texas Relays.

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In between, the American podiumed on three other occasions, including a third-place finish at the 2025 USA Championships. However, that was largely because an Achilles injury hampered most of her 2025 season, which is probably why the reigning 200m Olympic champion struggled in the second half. That was after she finished first four times in her first seven races, but then never won a race again.

Things became so bad that Gabby Thomas was forced into an eight-month layoff, only making her return to the track in April 2026. And now, the 29-year-old has completed a historic double, first winning the 100m, registering a time of 11.13 seconds, finishing comfortably ahead of Chante Clinckscale (11.34) and Cambrea Sturgis (11.36) in second and third.

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While not her best, it will rank among her top five best times in the discipline, although Thomas has been chasing that sub-11 mark. She has, however, had near-misses ever since she posted 11.00s at the 2021 Olympic trials. And to make it even worse, Thomas has come close, hitting that mark thrice in her career, the second time coming a year after the Olympic trials and then earlier this month at the 2026 Texas Relays.

Her best, however, is a wind illegal 10.80sec in 2022, although Thomas came rather close yet again at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix.

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As if that wasn’t enough, Thomas then returned a little over an hour later and clocked 22.15 seconds in the 200m, her best time in the discipline since she registered 22.10 at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia meet in May 2025. It was enough, however, for her to finish well above Nichole Sturgis (22.42) and Alyse McCoy (22.96), marking her fourth win in the last eleven months.

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It marked Gabby Thomas’ first win in the 200m since the aforementioned Miami Grand Slam Track meet in 2025, which is a shock given that it’s a distance the 29-year-old specializes in, having won an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games alongside a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

However, the 29-year-old did not run the women’s 400 m despite revealing in January and again in March that she was set to focus on that discipline in 2026. But that will soon change at the 2026 Kip Keino Classic in Kenya, as meet director Barnabas Korir confirmed that Thomas will run the 400m.

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Gabby Thomas to run 400m at Kip Keino Classic

The decision may have surprised many fans, but Thomas is no stranger to the 400m. The event demands more than the 100m and 200m, yet she has held her own, posting strong times in 2025 before her injury. She clocked a personal best of 49.14 seconds at the Grand Slam Track meet in Jamaica, her fastest since 2023 when she ran 49.68, even though she finished second. Her progress has been steady, improving from 54.50 in 2019 to 49.14 in 2025.

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With no 200m on the Kip Keino Classic schedule, director Barnabas Korir confirmed that Thomas will line up in the 400m after the 29-year-old announced on X that she would compete at the meet.

“We will not be having the women’s 200m. Gabby Thomas will not be running in her speciality; she will be running the 400m,” Korir said as per MozzartSport.co.ke.

However, standing in the way of her first-ever 400m gold since April 2023 will be Kenyan Mercy Oketch, who has been in scintillating form in the quarter-mile. The 23-year-old absolutely demolished the national indoor 400m record during the recently concluded World Indoor Championships in March, registering 51.25 seconds.

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The previous record, for the unversed, had stood since March 1984, when Ruth Waithera clocked 53.34 seconds in Flagstaff, United States. Yet Gabby Thomas’ personal best in the 400m (49.14) is one second better than Mercy Oketch’s personal best in the same distance (50.14), although she clocked that at the 2025 Kip Keino Classic, which makes the 2026 edition rather interesting.

Only time will tell if Gabby Thomas can translate her blistering return into yet another statement performance over 400m, but the signs suggest she’s far from done making history.