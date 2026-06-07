Gabby Thomas Returns to Pre-Olympics Height Amid Rival Julien Alfred’s DL Win

Gabby Thomas is no stranger to setbacks. She has taken a benign liver tumor diagnosis, lingering hamstring issues, and more such news head-on. Yet fans were concerned after she missed 8 months due to an Achilles injury. True to her history, she shut down any lingering concerns with a historic 100m and 200m double win. Two months since her return, and Thomas has gone and one-upped rival Julien Alfred’s Diamond League 200m win.

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At the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix, Thomas shattered the world-leading time, outpacing Kayla White, Favour Ofili, Jenna Prandini, and Cambrea Sturgis. The 29-year-old had fierce competition, but she simply wouldn’t be denied in her specialty item. She registered 21.70 to finish first, surpassing Alfred’s 2026 world-leading time of 21.86.

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It ensured that she comfortably won the first World Athletics gold medal of the year in the US. Fellow American Kayla White finished second with 22.07 while Nigeria’s Favour Ofili was third in 22.15. Sturgis was just behind the Nigerian with 22.16, while Jenna Prandini and Ashanti Moore were well behind with 22.46 and 22.53.

What makes this win sweeter is that it’s Thomas’ best time in the discipline in a long time. The last time she came anywhere close to 21.70s was in 2024 during the Olympic trials. Back then, Thomas registered 21.78 in the semis before hitting 21.81 in the final. She still won both races and then the Olympic gold in Paris, albeit with a time of 21.83 seconds.

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However, her 21.78 during the trials is only her second-best time. Her personal best was the 21.60s she set at the USA Championships all the way back in 2023. Since then, the sprinter hasn’t managed to meet the bar she set, even struggling to break the 21.80 mark a few times.

However, Gabby Thomas’ pace has been more than enough to help her pick up multiple wins along the way, including two Olympic golds. But 2025 came with an Achilles injury that put an early end to what could have been an impressive season and forced her into a break. As she nursed her injury, her rivals, including Julien Alfred and Sha’Carri Richardson, kept improving.

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Alfred, in particular, has become one of the standout stars in the 100m and 200m. She clocked 21.71 at the London Diamond League meet in 2025. The Saint Lucian has continued that pace into 2026, winning her first DL meet of the season at Rome. There Alfred hit 21.93 seconds, which was enough to win the gold even if it was at a slower pace than the 21.86 she ran in late April.

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For Thomas, though, the bigger story is not her time but what it says about her recovery. After all, she has spent months working her way back from injury and rebuilding confidence. Now, the Olympic champion believes her 2026 campaign is finally starting to hit its stride.

Gabby Thomas reflects on her 2026 season so far

Unlike most sprinters this season, Gabby Thomas walked into the 2026 season hoping to find her best. The 29-year-old struggled immensely during the 2025 season, despite enjoying a great start. Thomas won four out of her first seven races before losing the rest due to the Achilles injury that eventually forced her into an eight-month layoff.

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Thomas made her comeback in early April 2026. She planned to take it easy in the 2026 season, to have “fun” with it while using it to experiment and even do more 400m races. While that hasn’t happened, it definitely seems to be on Thomas’ schedule for the year.

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However, the 200m is her “baby,” and she has run three in that discipline already, slowly improving on her times. Even then, the 29-year-old didn’t expect to break the world-leading time. She believes the feat reflects well on her preparations.

“I’m a little surprised by the time, but I’ve been training hard,” Thomas said as per Olympics.com. “I had a great little tour in Africa, and now the hard work is paying off. I’m enjoying having an ‘off’ year where there’s not the pressure of an Olympics or World Championships, so I’m just having fun this season.”

If anything, the performance suggests Thomas is moving back toward the form that made her one of the fastest women in the world. And with Julien Alfred continuing to set the standard, the race to dominate the women’s 200m suddenly looks very interesting.