Gabby Thomas Skips US Champs After Touring Around the World for 2026 Season

After an Achilles injury forced her to miss much of the 2025 season, Gabby Thomas has made up for lost time in 2026 by racing across the globe. The 29-year-old opened her year at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix in Ethiopia and then won again at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya. With additional appearances in Botswana, Monaco, and Budapest, Thomas has been one of the busiest stars on the international circuit. Yet despite her packed schedule, she has opted to skip the U.S. Champs.

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The 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, scheduled for July 23-26 at Icahn Stadium in New York, released its entry lists on July 14. The women’s 200m field includes names such as Kaila Jackson, Jenna Prandini, Anavia Battle, and more. One notable absence, however, was Thomas.

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While no reason has been publicly given for her decision, Thomas does not need the meet to secure a place at September’s World Athletics Ultimate Championship. As the reigning Olympic 200m champion, she already holds an automatic berth under the event’s qualification rules.

Her absence comes despite an outstanding season. Thomas opened her campaign on April 18 at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix, winning the 100m in 11.13 and the 200m in 22.15. Six days later, she traveled to Nairobi, Kenya, and completed another sprint double at the Kip Keino Classic, taking the 100m in 11.01 and the 200m in 21.89.

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The Olympic champion then headed to Gaborone, Botswana, for the Botswana Golden Grand Prix. There, she produced a personal-best 10.95 in the 100m, breaking the 11-second barrier for the first time in her career. The performance capped a perfect African tour in which she won all five races she finished. And then she went back to the United States.

Imago Track & Field: US Olympic Team Trials Jun 28, 2024 Eugene, OR, USA Gabby Thomas wins women s a 200m semifinal in 21.78 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Eugene Oregon United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240628_jhp_al2_0613

There, Thomas continued her impressive form by winning the 200m at the Lone Star Grand Prix in June. Her time of 21.70 became the world-leading mark and the third-fastest performance of her career. She later shifted her focus to Europe, racing against elite fields throughout July. Thomas finished third in the Monaco Diamond League on July 10, clocking 21.84 behind Olympic champion Julien Alfred.

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Just days later, she bounced back with a victory at the Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest, running 21.83 to edge fellow Americans Kayla White and Anavia Battle. Given the form she has shown throughout the season, Thomas’ decision to skip the U.S. Championships has surprised many fans. But Thomas is far from the only high-profile athlete missing from the entry list for the 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships.

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Cole Hocker, Grant Holloway, and Russell are among other high-Profile absentees

Among the biggest names absent from the U.S. Championships is Cole Hocker, the Paris 2024 Olympic 1500m champion who stunned the track world by defeating Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr for gold. Also missing is Grant Holloway, the reigning Olympic champion in the 110m hurdles and a three-time world champion.

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Masai Russell, the American record holder and Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles from Paris 2024, will not be at the event this year for the women’s hurdles. Others who are absent include Olympic bronze medalist Paris 2024 1500m champion Yared Nuguse; 2025 NCAA champion Ja’Kobe Tharp; Olympic finalist and multiple-time USA champion in the 800m Bryce Hoppel; and 2025 World Indoor champion Bryce Hoey, who also holds the American indoor 800m record.

Of those missing, Thomas, Hocker, Holloway, Russell, Crouser, and Moon had already held automatic berths for the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship.