Back in November 2024, when iShowSpeed challenged Olympic champion Noah Lyles to a 50-meter race, not many expected the YouTube star to take his sprinting ambitions this seriously. Speed lost the showdown, but the defeat did little to discourage him. He continued talking about his dream of becoming an Olympic sprinter and made his ambitions clear in July 2025. “I’m gonna run in the 2028 Olympics. 100-meter. I am,” he confidently declared. Fast forward to November 2026, and Speed is now getting attention from another track and field legend, Usain Bolt, after clocking an impressive 10.352 seconds in the 100m.

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The 21-year-old got the opportunity to test his progress in the latest episode of his YouTube series, Speed Goes Pro, titled “I RACED USAIN BOLT!” released on November 22. The session gave him the chance to impress the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, whose 100m world record of 9.58 seconds has stood since 2009. Speed attempted the distance twice, first clocking around 10.50 seconds before improving his time to 10.352 in his second run. Although he did not race Bolt directly, having the fastest man in history watch his performance made the occasion even more special.

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Bolt was clearly impressed by the improvement. After watching Speed’s two attempts, the Jamaican legend praised his progress and acknowledged that running 10.35 seconds alone was no easy task. “10.35 is a massive difference. To run by yourself and run 10.35 is no joke,” Bolt said. He then added, “I’m shocked. I’m genuinely impressed. It’s going to open a lot of people’s eyes with that one.”

Speed was eager to know whether his performance could help him become a professional sprinter. When he asked Bolt, “Do I have what it takes to go pro?” the 39-year-old responded positively. “I think so. I think so. I’m very impressed, man,” Bolt told him. However, Bolt made sure not to compare Speed with himself just yet.

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When asked whether Speed was in his league, Bolt made it clear that there was still a considerable gap between them. “No, no, no. That’s a different story,” the Jamaican legend replied with a laugh. Despite being impressed by the 21-year-old’s performance, Bolt reminded him that he still had plenty to prove before competing at the highest level of athletics.

For Speed, though, the training session was about much more than a stopwatch. Having grown up watching Bolt’s record-breaking performances, the YouTuber was thrilled to finally train in front of his childhood hero. “This is a very exciting day for me, man. It’s like I was playing baseball with my dad, you know, like the classic,” he said, describing how special the experience felt. But the moment carried even more meaning because his connection with the Jamaican legend had started long before they met on the track.

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IShowSpeed earned the attention of Usain Bolt and Other Olympic stars

Back in May 2025, Speed got an unexpected message from Bolt while he was in Munich, Germany, for the UEFA Champions League final. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist reached out through an Instagram video and offered to help him become faster. “We can link up any time. I’m retired now, so I’m not running, but I can coach you to go faster. You’re already fast, but everybody wants to be faster, right?” Bolt told him. Speed was thrilled by the offer and immediately accepted it during his livestream, responding, “All right, bet. Let’s lock that training session in.” However, Bolt was not the only Olympic medallist who would take an interest in his ambitions.

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Around September 2025, Speed approached Trinidad and Tobago’s four-time Olympic medallist Ato Boldon, hoping to receive professional guidance as he worked towards his 2028 Olympic dream. Boldon initially doubted how long the YouTuber would remain committed to the demanding training schedule, expecting him to lose interest after a couple of weeks. But Speed kept showing up for practice, gradually changing the former sprinter’s opinion. His commitment soon began producing noticeable results, and Boldon had some impressive numbers to share.

Speaking on iSports on 95.5 FM in November 2026, Boldon revealed that Speed had reached a 450-pound back squat within two or three months of training, while his bench press had climbed above 250 pounds. The improvements made Boldon take the streamer’s ambitions more seriously. He also explained that balancing regular sprint training with Speed’s streaming commitments could sometimes be challenging. Still, the physical progress was encouraging, and Speed continued learning from experienced athletes. His relationship with Bolt, meanwhile, was also developing beyond the initial offer.

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During an interaction in November 2025, Speed continued insisting that Bolt was underestimating his running ability. The Jamaican legend responded with a joke, telling him, “You’re acting like I’m 55, bro.” Bolt also brought up fellow Jamaican sprinting great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, suggesting that Speed would struggle to beat her over 40 meters. The playful exchange showed that Bolt was enjoying their interactions, even while reminding the young streamer that competing against elite sprinters was no easy task. Speed was also getting help from another Jamaican athlete who knew exactly what it took to succeed on the Olympic stage.

Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Briana Williams also worked with Speed on his sprinting technique, including his starting position and acceleration. His sessions involved learning how to use starting blocks properly, improve his body positioning and develop better running mechanics. With guidance from Boldon and Williams, Speed continued working towards his goal while waiting for the opportunity to show Bolt how much he had improved. That opportunity finally arrived in November 2026.