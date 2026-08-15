Gold Medalist Allegedly Escapes Doping Test Right Before Race

The European Athletics Championships in Birmingham saw Owen Ansah’s stunning 19.95‑second victory that made him European champion in the men’s 200m. The German sprinter added gold to the 100m bronze he won earlier in the championships, ending his campaign with two individual medals. Yet behind his latest triumph is an unresolved anti‑doping case that began weeks before he stepped onto the track.

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The controversy started on July 9, more than a month before Ansah’s European 200m win. Germany’s National Anti‑Doping Agency (NADA) reported that a doping‑control officer visited Ansah at his home to collect an out‑of‑competition urine sample. Ansah was preparing to travel to Monaco for a Diamond League meeting, and the timing of the test became central to his explanation.

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Ansah said he was unable to provide the sample immediately because he was leaving for his flight and under significant time pressure. He also claimed he did not realize that leaving without completing the test could carry serious consequences. His legal team has strongly rejected any suggestion that he deliberately refused testing.

His lawyer, Rainer Tarek Cherkeh, stated: “Our client, Owen Ansah, has at no time refused to undergo a doping test. He has at no time refused to provide a sample. Owen Ansah has at no time said or given the impression that he did not want to undergo a doping test.”

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NADA disagreed, citing Article 2.3 of the National Anti‑Doping Code, which prohibits refusing, evading, or failing to provide a sample. Formal proceedings were filed against Ansah, though he was not provisionally suspended.

NADA sought a four‑year suspension and proposed annulling his results from July 9 onward. That means the case could potentially affect performances he achieved after the alleged violation. Despite the pending case, Ansah was allowed to compete in Birmingham.

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Could Owen Ansah’s European results face a challenge?

Imago Birmingham , Leichtathletik, Athletics, Track and Field, EAA, Leichtathletik EM Birmingham 2026 European Championships birmingham 2026 , 10.08-17.08.2026, Alexander Stadium Birmingham, Grossbritannien , 200m Männer, 200m Men, Owen Ansah Deutschland, Germany GER Copyright Gladys Chai von der Laage *** Birmingham, Track and Field, Athletics, EAA, 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, August 1017, 2026, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, United Kingdom, Mens 200m, Owen Ansah, Germany GER, Copyright Gladys Chai von der Laage

At the 2026 European Championships in Birmingham, Ansah took bronze in the 100m (10.19) on August 11, behind Britain’s Romell Glave (10.09) and Jeremiah Azu (10.16).

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Three days later, he won 200m gold in 19.95, beating Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (20.16). Italy’s Eseosa Desalu and Switzerland’s Timothé Mumenthaler shared bronze at 20.26.

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However, Ansah’s European success could still face uncertainty.

NADA Germany has proposed a four-year ban. If the case eventually results in a sanction and his results from July 9 onward are annulled, Ansah’s European performances could also be affected. That could potentially put both his 100m bronze and 200m gold under scrutiny.