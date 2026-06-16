Gout Gout Caught Between Two Sprint Legends’ Opinions As Noah Lyles Challenges Letsile Tebogo’s Advice

At just 18 years old, Gout Gout took a major step in his career when he made his Oslo Diamond League debut on June 10. But the race did not go the way he had hoped. Starting slow, he completely shut down with about 20 meters remaining and sixth in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.60 seconds, a whole minute and seven seconds behind winner Letsile Tebogo.

While Gout is getting better with every other race, Tebogo still had some advice for him: “Play with his age mates where he is a bit more comfortable.” However, siding with what the 18-year-old has planned for himself, Noah Lyles has come up with his own piece of wisdom that might bring Gout at ease.

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“My opinion is you can’t learn to run with the big dogs by not running with them,” Lyles told Gout at the Golden Spike Ostrava presser. “How you going to get better if you never throw yourself in the fire?

“So, if he wants to take us on, do it. If you want to run under-20s, go do it. Make sure you be confident in your plan. Keep moving forward. Do your thing. Don’t worry about what other people say.

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Interestingly, the two stars are set to face each other in a 150m showdown at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on June 16. This is the first appearance for Lyles, who wishes to break the world best record of 14.92, set here by Kishane Thompson. Lyles won over the Jamaican in the 2024 Olympic 100m final. Meanwhile, Gout is already familiar with the Czech meeting.

He won Ostrava last year with a PB of 20.02. This year, he will be competing with a fired-up Lyles to protect that title. But the American isn’t afraid and still wishes the Australian to do his best. But in the latter’s mind, the path is clear:

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“I definitely think find a good balance for sure,” Gout said in the same Ostrava presser. “Still being a junior, there will be some junior races. But definitely think being able to balance against the big boys and coming into grand level and focusing a bit. So, I think finding good balance is perfect.”

While Gout is already competing against Olympic champions and world medalists, he is still officially a junior athlete under World Athletics rules and remains eligible for the 2026 World U20 Championships.

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The teenager won the U20 100m title at the Australian Junior Championships in April and has also been selected for the World U20 Championships in Oregon. His 19.67 performance in the 200m is recognized as the World U20 record. But what makes Gout’s situation unusual is that he is balancing both worlds at once.

Imago AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Gout Gout celebrates winning the under 20s 100m final during the 2026 Australian Athletics Junior Championship in Brisbane, Saturday, April 18, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY BRISBANE QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJONOxSEARLEx 20260418115059182103

That balancing act is at the heart of Tebogo’s concerns.

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“I have seen a lot of people my age racing with seniors and it did not go well for them,” Tebogo said. “I believe I am the only one still standing from Kenya through Cali until now and running with the seniors.”

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In many ways, what Lyles suggested has already been Gout’s approach. Long before his Diamond League debut, he was testing himself on the international stage. His first senior international race came at the Golden Spike Ostrava meeting in the Czech Republic on June 24, 2025, where he won the 200m in 20.02 seconds. In doing so, he broke his own Australian record and defeated Reynier Mena and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

However, the decision to race senior athletes was not made lightly. In fact, it mirrors the path that Usain Bolt believes young stars eventually need to take.

“I think in the first year you will learn a lot and understand what you need to do to be better,” Bolt said. “For me, [moving to seniors was] so big, it’s totally different. I remember coming out of high school, going on the circuit, I felt like I was on top of the world. When I got on the circuit, I didn’t win one race.

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“So hopefully he has the right people to help him to understand that not every day is going to be a great day. It’s all about just learning right now at a young age, learning and figuring out how can I get better, how can I move forward.”

But that is precisely where opinions differ. While Tebogo sees risk in exposing a teenager to repeated battles against the sport’s biggest names, Lyles and Bolt view those experiences as part of the learning process.