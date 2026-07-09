Gout Gout Forced to Announce Withdrawal from U20 World Championships Following Major Injury

Gout Gout’s hopes of winning his first World Athletics U20 Championships gold medal have been crushed. An injury suffered during training in Brisbane has forced him to withdraw from the 2026 event. The 18-year-old was the favorite for the men’s 200m title in Eugene after breaking the Australian record and World U20 record with a 19.67-second run at the Australian Championships. Even to achieve his U20 dream, Gout had decided to skip the Commonwealth Games, but that ambition has now been put on hold.

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On July 9, Gout shared the heartbreaking update on Instagram, revealing that the injury would prevent him from competing at the World U20 Championships, which are scheduled for August 5-9 in Eugene. “Unfortunately, I suffered an injury to my left hamstring last night at training in Brisbane,” Gout wrote. “I received this morning the MRI report. Unfortunately, the news is not good, and I will not be able to compete in Eugene at the World U20 Championships next month.”

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The decision to focus on Eugene was a major one for Gout. After winning silver in the 200m at the 2024 World U20 Championships in Lima, the Australian sprint sensation wanted to claim the gold medal this time. Gout also hoped to follow the path of sprint legend Usain Bolt, who won the 200m title at the 2002 World Junior Championships before becoming one of the greatest sprinters in history. However, those plans were derailed after scans revealed the seriousness of his injury.

The MRI showed a partial tear in the proximal intramuscular tendon of the long head biceps femoris, part of the hamstring. The injury was classified as a grade 3C hamstring injury under the BAMIC system, with the affected area extending over 8cm.

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Despite the disappointment, Gout accepted the setback and said his focus would now turn toward recovery. “This is part of athletics,” Gout said. “My focus now will be on my rehab in the coming weeks and months and ensuring I come back in 2027 better and stronger and faster.”

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The injury comes after a record-breaking season that saw Gout continue his rise toward the senior sprint scene. Just recently, he made his Diamond League debut in Oslo, where he finished sixth in the 200m. Earlier, he finished third behind training partner Noah Lyles in a rarely contested 150m race before returning to Australia to continue his preparation.

However, he’ll be looking to return in 2027, with one of his targets being the World Athletics Championships in Beijing. For now, the injury dashed his hopes for a 2026 U20 Championship but not his long-term goals.

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Despite the setback, Gout Gout’s Olympic dreams remain alive

From a very young age, Gout was being compared to Usain Bolt because of his speed. At the age of 15, Gout took part in the World U20 Championships in 2023. There, he finished 8th in the men’s 200m final. The first success, however, was a year later at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima. As a 16-year-old, Gout won silver in the men’s 200m race with a time of 20.60 seconds.

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The following year, he broke his own Australian U20 record with a time of 20.04s. Gout’s next significant step in his career occurred when he turned pro at the young age of 16 in October 2024 with Adidas.

However, his dream is now the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. At the Games, he will be just 20 years old, and will get to compete on the biggest stage in athletics against the best athletes in the world. Speaking about his Olympic goal, Gout said: “I want to go to the big events. I want to go to the Olympics. I want to go to the ‘28 Olympics in LA…. I just want to show the world that I’m Gout and how I’m here to stay.”

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While LA 2028 is a major target, Gout has described the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as his biggest long-term goal. The Games will take place in his home country, and he will be 24 years old, an age when many sprinters reach their best level. For now, Gout’s attention will turn toward recovery and returning stronger.