Gout Gout Makes History Surpassing American’s World Record After 2 Months

Gout Gout had everything but official recognition. In 2025, he ran 19.84 seconds, a time worthy of national and World U20 records, at the Australian Athletics Championships, but officials did not consider it because of illegal wind. “It’s definitely frustrating,” he said. He beat the American U20 record at the same meet in 2026, but there was still uncertainty regarding whether officials would ratify it. But now, after two months of waiting, World Athletics finally confirmed it.

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On April 12, 2026, World Athletics said in its statement, “Australian sprinter Gout stormed to his world U20 200m record of 19.67 when retaining his title at the Australian Championships in Sydney on 12 April.” They added, “The 18-year-old smashed his previous PB of 20.02, which was also the senior Oceanian record. He also took 0.02 off the world U20 record of 19.69 set by Erriyon Knighton in Eugene in 2022.”

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The race raised flags: seven finalists broke personal bests, suggesting possible wind assistance or track conditions favoring speed. That led to a routine review period before confirmation. Now, on June 1, World Athletics officially ratified Gout’s 19.67 as the World U20 record.

‘Gout addressed the skepticism directly: “There are always going to be haters – If you have haters it means you are doing something right. I never take it to heart, I just keep running.” He added, “You could say it’s a big weight off my shoulders, knowing I ran it legally and I have the speed in my body to run times like that.”

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Gout is now set to compete at the Oslo Diamond League on June 10, where he will race against Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo in the 200m. His focus, though, remains the U20 World Championships in Oregon in August. But for now, Gout is enjoying his victory. Interestingly, he was not the only young athlete whose records went through the ratification process.

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Two Junior breakthroughs finally ratified

In February, 17-year-old American middle-distance runner Cooper Lutkenhaus produced one of the standout runs of the year at the Sound Running meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, clocking 1:44.03 to win the indoor 800m. He finished 0.70 seconds clear of Penn State’s Handal Roban and moved into the list of the fastest indoor 800m runners in history.

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He broke the long-standing World U20 indoor record of 1:44.35, set by Yuriy Borzakovskiy in 2000. Borzakovskiy, an Olympic champion, won gold in Athens in 2004. Lutkenhaus’s mark sat under review before World Athletics confirmed it in June.

After checks on timing, competition conditions, and doping control, World Athletics officially confirmed the mark in its statement: “USA’s Lutkenhaus clocked 1:44.03 in Winston-Salem on 14 February to improve the world U20 800m short track record of 1:44.35 set by Russia’s Yuriy Borzakovskiy in 2000…”

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A similar case came from Saron Berhe in the women’s U20 1500m short track. On February 3, 2026, in Ostrava at the Czech Indoor Gala, she ran 4:01.23, finishing second in a fast race behind Birke Haylom. The 4:01.23 immediately stood out as a potential World U20 record, surpassing the previous mark of 4:01.57.

Like many elite age group performances, it first went through the “pending ratification” stage. After all the steps were completed, World Athletics ratified the mark in June.