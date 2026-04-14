Gout Gout Ready for Big Leagues With Major Clash with Olympic Champion Confirmed

The sky truly is the limit for Gout Gout. He signaled his vast potential with victory at the 2024 Australian All Schools Athletics Championships. At 16, he won the under-18 boys’ 200m final in Brisbane in December 2024, clocking 20.04 seconds to break Usain Bolt’s under-16 world record of 20.13 from 2003. The more he won, the more comparisons to track legends followed. At 17, Gout had noted, “These guys have 10, maybe even 15 years on me, so definitely telling myself that time will come.” That time is here, and it’s just getting started.

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In two months, the Australian sprint star will make his Diamond League senior debut, lining up at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 10 alongside Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo. For the teenager, it marks arguably the biggest senior meet he will participate in since the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

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As luck would have it, Tebogo happens to be lining up at Oslo as well, despite concerns about an injury. The 22-year-old has endured a tough start to his 2026 season, crumpling to an injury at the Botswana Athletics Championships during the men’s 100m heats.

However, he has since made a sensational return from injury, quite literally setting the track on fire with a 44.37-second sprint in the 400m at the Road to Botswana Golden Grand Prix. That was around the same time Gout Gout was breaking the sub-20 mark in the 200m at the Australian Championships in Sydney.

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But what makes this interesting, aside from the fact that it pits the rising star against the reigning 200m Olympic gold medalist, is the fact that the two have some history.

Not as much as Gout and Lachlan Kennedy, for example, but in one of his only major senior meets, the teenager was outdone by the Olympian by quite a distance. That took place at the aforementioned 2025 Tokyo World Championships, in one of only two track defeats in 2025 for Gout Gout. While he finished third in Heat 5, the Australian faced up against Tebogo, among others, in Heat 2 of the semi-finals.

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And the teenager fell to the pressure as he clocked in at a distant fourth with 20.36 seconds, well behind Tebogo in second (19.95). Not quite what anyone expected from the youngster, but he now has not one but two chances to turn the tide in his favour as Gout Gout and Letsile Tebogo will lock horns twice in two months.

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The first will be at the Wanda Diamond meet in Oslo in June, then at the Prefontaine Classic on July 4, and at the latter, Gout will line up alongside Tebogo and two-time Diamond League champion Kenneth Bednarek. It’ll be a tough test for the youngster, but the teenage star is far from done, as he put his opponents on notice after that record-breaking run.

Gout Gout has no plans to rest on his laurels

That is despite breaking the record Usain Bolt set at the same age by nearly 0.30 seconds in a scintillating run. Not only that, his time of 19.67 (+1.7) set a new U-20 world record, despite being the second-fastest time ever run by a teenager. That’s because Erriyon Knighton is currently serving a doping ban, so his fastest time is unratified.

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Yet, Gout Gout is hoping to do better in the 200m, although he won’t be racing the event until the Diamond League meet in Oslo in June. But despite that, he has no plans of resting on his laurels and is looking to keep improving.

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“It’s absolutely insane. I guess you could say a big weight off my shoulders knowing that I ran legally and I have the speed in my body to run times like that,” Gout said, as per the Guardian. “So, it definitely feels great. I’m ready for more.

“I’ve just turned 18 so I definitely think I can go faster, for sure. It’s just about building and getting that consistent sub-20 [times]. There’s no pressure for me. At the end of the day, I’m the only one that goes out there by myself.”

Before that, Gout Gout’s focus will be on the U20 championships in Queensland, but all eyes will be firmly fixed on what comes next. Because when he steps onto the Diamond League stage, it won’t just be about proving himself, it’ll be about showing he belongs among the very best.