Gout Gout Refuses Olympic Champion’s Advice to Face Noah Lyles After DL Loss

Gout Gout was supposed to prove everyone wrong in June 2026. Instead, his Diamond League debut ended with him finishing sixth in a pool of eight runners. An Olympic champion watched him go up against the big dogs and sent him a friendly word of advice after his debut backfired. Yet, given his teenage exuberance, the warning meant nothing to Gout as he is now gearing up to race Noah Lyles days after the DL loss.

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The two will lock horns for the first official time during the Ostrava Golden Spike meet on June 16th. That’s something Gout is looking forward to, as the teenager attested to after his DL debut. He isn’t the only one. Lyles reportedly said, “Hope he knows what’s about to come”, as he threw down the gauntlet.

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“Yeah, I mean, that’s Noah and, you know what I mean, I don’t back down from no heat, so I’m coming with the fire, and hopefully he comes with the fire too, so let’s get it,” Gout said in an interview on X.

That exchange, combined with the fact that the Australian will run the Prefontaine Classic as well in July, means that the next 30 days are a baptism by fire for him. However, he will have to improve upon things because Gout was well off the pace against Letsile Tebogo and company in Oslo. The 18-year-old is a notoriously poor starter in the 100m and 200m, and showed it during the meet.

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According to reports, the post-race analysis showed that the teenager was the second-slowest over the first 20m among the eight-man field. Tebogo was likely the fastest, given that he had already established his lead coming out of the turn. While Gout did improve after the 100m mark, moving from level with eighth into sixth, he still clocked only 20.60 seconds.

He hasn’t touched that mark in the 200m since August 2024. That was during the World Athletics U20 Championships, where, despite registering 20.60, Gout still finished second. Since then, though, the 18-year-old has steadily improved. He hit a personal best of 20.04 by December 2024, then hit a wind-assisted 19.84 in 2025.

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He also registered a legal 20.02 at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike. 2026, however, marked his best year, as he set the U20 world record with 19.67, a time that has since been ratified. It shows just how poor his DL debut was, and it’s likely why Letsile Tebogo warned him after the race.

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“First and foremost, he [Gout] shouldn’t get comfortable racing with the seniors,” Tebogo told Citius Magazine post-race. “He still has a long way to go. He should, by all means, play with his age mates where he is a bit comfortable, because the more he runs with us, the more we push, the more injuries he is going to get.”

Having recently turned 23, the Motswana is likely the best person to give Gout advice. He knows what’s likely going through the teenager’s head right now. After all, like Gout, Tebogo himself thrived as a teenager but opted to slowly make his way up the ranks instead of taking the road Gout is currently on.

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This isn’t the first time he’s given Gout advice. Back in 2025, Tebogo told Gout and his coaches that he believed the teenager would make his mark on the sport, albeit “Slowly but surely”. But given that he has trained with Noah Lyles, Gout believes in himself. That doesn’t come as a surprise, especially after his comments about his race in Oslo.

Gout Gout reflects on his DL debut loss to Tebogo

The race was hyped from the moment it was announced in April 2026. After all, it was Gout Gout’s chance to face up against an Olympic champion and other elite sprinters in the 200m. That is the Australian’s speciality race, even if he may be too young to have one. Add to that the fact that the teenager was walking into Oslo for the first time since he set his U20 world record.

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It all added to the hype but in the end, things didn’t quite go to plan for Gout. Instead, the 18-year-old started poorly and struggled to keep pace with Tebogo and company. Five runners finished ahead of him, including Sinesipho Dambile, Jereem Richards, and Reynier Mena.

Despite all that and his poor finish, the 18-year-old still enjoyed his run out and praised Letsile Tebogo for his season-best performance.

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“It’s a great atmosphere here, I’m excited to be here – this was my very first Diamond League and I thank God for this wonderful opportunity” Gout said in his post-race interview. “Tebogo is a great athlete. I’ve looked up to him for a long time, and he deserved the win today.

“There’s definitely a lot more room for me to improve but I have plenty of time on my side. There’s always pressure on me, but all I do is try my best and keep focusing on just having fun. I love competing against the big boys, and I’ll be back for sure – I put no limits on myself.”

As he said, Gout will be back in five days for more, this time against Noah Lyles. The 28-year-old is the best sprinter in the world at the moment, and it’s no surprise why.

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He is, after all, the reigning Olympic champion, the third-fastest man in the 200m, and the reigning world champion. Only time will tell how Gout responds to his DL loss over 150m against Lyles.