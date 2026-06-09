Gout Gout Shares Emotions Facing Olympic Champion Heading Into Diamond League Debut

Breaking Usain Bolt’s under-20 world record tends to announce you to the world whether you’re ready or not. At 18, Gout has had very little time to process what’s happening around him before the next challenge arrives. Now it’s Oslo, a Diamond League debut, and Letsile Tebogo in the same race. It’s certainly a different ballgame for the teenager, but he’s backing down.

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The Australian sprint phenom will certainly be backed to the wall in his DL debut. That’s especially as the spotlight will likely be on him, especially as he owns the fastest time in the world so far. To make things even more interesting, he’s up against 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and South African national champion Sinesipho Dambile.

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“Yeah, it’s definitely a different ballgame for sure,” Gout told reporters in his pre-race conference. “But I definitely got a good system around me, and everyone’s telling me, um, what I need to think about, what I don’t need to worry about.“And just for me, I just kind of focus on running and obviously coming here with the media stuff is kinda cool. Um, but yeah, I just focus on me and just do my thing.”

This will be his first major professional race since the 2025 World Championships, where the 18-year-old had a tough time. He qualified third in his heat with a time of 20.23, beating Naeem Jack, Omar Simpson, and a few others. However, in the semi-final against Tebogo, Courtney Lindsey, Bryan Levell, and company, Gout Gout struggled.

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Instead, he only registered 20.36, well below his personal best at the time (19.84). It meant that with both Levell and Tebogo breaking sub-20, the Australian was pushed to fourth place. He wasn’t too far behind Lindsey (20.30), but it was far enough off the top two that neither qualified. In the end, even if Gout had qualified for the final, his personal best wouldn’t have been enough.

Had he run the same race he did at the 2025 Australian Championships, the 18-year-old would have still finished in sixth place. That’s thanks to the fact that Noah Lyles and Kenneth Bednarek both broke 19.60, clocking 19.52 and 19.58, respectively. However, at the moment, anything could happen, especially given that even Tebogo’s off his usual mark.

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The Botswanan won the 2024 Olympic gold with a personal best of 19.46 seconds in the 200m. Since then, he’s struggled to come close to that mark, not even hitting 19.50s in 2025. His best was the 19.65 he registered at the Tokyo world championships. The same trend has followed Tebogo in 2026, even if he has raced only one 200m so far, clocking 19.96 in Rabat for second place.

Even then, for Gout Gout, the clash against an Olympic champion offers him an incredible chance to test himself out. That, more than anything, is what the teenager is looking towards.

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“Yeah, definitely,” the teenager added. “It’s definitely a special event for me tomorrow, knowing that it’s kind of my first race trying to get a trophy and the first race against the big boys. So it’s definitely gonna be a good one, especially we have really good competition. I mean, Tebogo, Olympic champ. So, you know, we’ve got a really good competition, and I’m glad I can come here and share my talents.”

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While Gout prepares for another chance to measure himself against the sport’s elite, he has already earned the respect of elite athletes. That includes Noah Lyles, who had a lot to say about the Australian after training alongside him.

Noah Lyles reflects on training with Gout Gout

Ever since he broke Usain Bolt’s U20 record in the 200m, Gout Gout’s name has been all over the world. The teenager was already one of the most talked-about young sprinters, and then he went and made history by doing the impossible. It has seen many question his talent, and some have even wondered whether he has what it takes at the professional level.

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That’s especially after his performance at the World Championships. Even then, Gout continues to draw comparisons to Usain Bolt. That’s even if he still has hurdles to clear before he can match the Jamaican. One of which includes Noah Lyles, who became the first man since Bolt to win four titles in 2025, when he won gold in Tokyo.

It’s likely why the 18-year-old was training with Lyles, thanks to the fact that they share the same sponsor. The two will also face off against each other in the Ostrava Golden Spike in mid-June, which makes things even more interesting. Despite that, the 28-year-old had nothing but good things to say about the sprint phenom.

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“Gout, he’s a really good kid. He came over to train with us last year for about two weeks and then did the same thing this year,” Lyles said, as per Olympics.com. “I’m just teaching as much as I can in two weeks. He absorbs a lot of information, and he wants to be the best. He’s eager – and that’s really good to see, and it’s really fun to see that youthful spirit again.”

For all the attention surrounding his Diamond League debut, Gout appears far more interested in the challenge than the occasion. With the backing of athletes like Lyles and a showdown against Tebogo now on the horizon, Oslo offers the teenager a chance of a lifetime.