Gout Gout’s Unconventional Coach That Bagged Him $4 Million From Adidas

Six years ago, when Gout Gout was a schoolboy at Ipswich Grammar School, he was casually running with other kids during a normal school activity. Then a strict track coach called him over for a chat, and Gout assumed he was in trouble. But the coach had no intention of scolding him as she had already noticed something others had missed. “This kid’s the real deal,” said the coach, who is now in her 60s. And that moment has now led Gout to one of the biggest deals in sprinting.

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Recently, Gout and his longtime coach, Di Sheppard, appeared on the popular US television show 60 Minutes. During the interview, Sheppard revealed the exact moment she first spotted him, “I looked at him and just went, ‘Oh my god’. Something just gut-punchy was just like…this kid is the real deal!” At the time, Sheppard did not come from a traditional athletics background.

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Di Sheppard never had any formal track coaching experience. Yet, she trusted in what she saw. Soon after watching Gout run, she confidently told the school’s headmaster she would turn him into a champion. “He thought I was mucking around,” Sheppard said. But as the feature pointed out, she never really mucks around.

After all, her own journey into coaching was unconventional too. Years earlier, Sheppard became interested in athletics because her son was a talented runner. Then, in the early 2000s, while he attended Ipswich Grammar School, she asked how she could become a track coach there. But the school told her that only employees were allowed to coach students. Instead of walking away, Sheppard came up with a life-changing idea.

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So, Sheppard quit her supermarket job and took a position handing out school uniforms just so she could become eligible to coach at the school.

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And this led her to a lifelong coaching path. Then came Gout. Soon after he started training under Sheppard, the wins kept coming. School competitions turned into national attention. National attention slowly turned into global headlines. Through all of it, Sheppard stayed beside him and remains the only coach Gout has ever had.

Even after graduating in December 2025, Gout chose to continue working with her, despite growing international attention around his career. Even their bond also became one of the most talked-about dynamics in athletics. “It’s a pretty crazy dynamic when you think about an old White lady and a young Black kid, you know? It’s a crazy dynamic,” Gout said. “But turns out it works perfectly, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, yeah. You appreciate it.”

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Interestingly, Sports journalist Jon Wertheim even described Sheppard as a “grouchy grandma,” referring to the no-nonsense coach often seen in a visor beside the teenage sprint star. But behind that tough personality is a strong mindset, which Gout seems to understand. “Our personalities kinda filter off each other,” Gout explained. “We’re all on the same level, and we’re all learning. So it’s a great relationship.”

That relationship is now producing results on and off the track. Recently, reports claim Gout has signed with Adidas on a deal worth a base of $4 million over eight years. And that would take the total value to around $32 million. But will all that money change the bond between Gout and his coach? Probably not. However, there are other things Di Sheppard quietly worries about, especially anything that could slow down or damage the teenager’s career too early.

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The reason Di Sheppard is taking things slow with Gout Gout

Di Sheppard concern comes from knowing just how special Gout already is. Just last month, the Australian teenager smashed his own national 200m record in Sydney, clocking an astonishing 19.67 seconds. The time was faster than what Usain Bolt ran at the same age. But he didn’t suddenly become a top-notch player overnight. Back in 2024, Gout won silver in the 200m at the World U20 Championships

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At the age of 17, he progressed to the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he advanced to the semi-finals stage in the 100m sprint. Still, Sheppard knows talent alone is not enough. During the recent 60 Minutes feature she even joked about the one thing that could create problems in their relationship.

“I think the only time we’ll have trouble is if it’s a girl that I don’t like,” she laughed before adding, “I’d go to (Gout’s) mum, ‘She’s gotta go!’” It was a fun moment, but it also showed how protective she is of the teenager. The same protective attitude can be seen in the way she trains him. Sheppard isn’t interested in quick fixes, but rather is working to ensure that Gout’s body will last a long time.

“If I tried to make him super quick now, I’d break him,” she admitted. One of the reasons is his unique physique. So, at 6’0 and sub-150lbs, Gout is more like a long-distance runner than a traditional 200m sprinter. Although he can still run a bit slow out of the blocks, he is a very speedy runner for his condition once he’s in the race.

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Because of that, Sheppard continues to think years ahead rather than race by race. Most elite sprinters do not reach their peak until their mid-20s, and she wants Gout healthy when those years arrive. At the same time, the expectations around him continue to grow. Many already view him as the “next Usain Bolt,” while others believe he could become one of the future faces of the Olympics.

When you think of it, the timing just seems right. In 2028, when the Los Angeles Olympics are set to take place, Gout could be riding on a winning streak. Four years later, the Summer Games will roll into Brisbane, Australia. By the time he’ll be 24, the prime of their running career. Gout knows how important patience is.

“It’s crazy to think about how you want to run as fast as possible but you don’t want to overload too much when you’re a teenager because then that messes up the rest of your career,” Gout said. “Like, you know, you got all the time in the world.”

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And despite the comparisons to Bolt, the growing global attention, and the reported Adidas millions, Gout still trains with local kids in his hometown under the same coach who first spotted him during a simple school activity six years ago.