Back in 2000, Dathan Ritzenhein set a national high school cross-country 5K record of 14:10.4 while running for Rockford High School in Michigan. The mark stood for 21 years before American runner Colin Sahlman, then a senior at Newbury Park High School in California, surpassed it with a 14:03.29 finish at the 2021 Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships. Now, five years later, another American high school junior has broken Sahlman’s five-year-old record, becoming the first U.S. high school runner to break the 14-minute barrier in cross country.

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The runner is Abdinasir Hassan, better known as Abdi Hassan, a junior at Northfield High School in Denver, Colorado. He made history on November 21 at the Nike Cross Regionals Southwest Championships at Toka Sticks Golf Club in Arizona. Hassan crossed the finish line in 13:56.1 to win the boys’ championship race and set a new national high school cross country record. His time also gave him an average pace of around 4:29 per mile.

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Hassan knew he was close to something special as he approached the finish line. Speaking to DyeStat, he recalled seeing the clock as he ran through the final flags. “Coming through the flags, I saw 13:30,” he said. “I just closed as hard as I could. I went all out.” He also spoke about what the achievement meant to him, saying, “Doing it (breaking 14) on a cross country course is a little wild. I always believed in myself. It all started with a dream.”

His final push played a major role in getting him under the 14-minute mark. According to COROS data, Hassan averaged a 4:07-mile pace during the final three minutes of the race. He had also saved enough energy to make a strong move over the final stretch. “The last K I had a lot left in me,” he said. “I went all out, and came away with a national record.”

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The race was not an easy win for the Colorado junior. Coronado High School senior Oliver Horton stayed close to him through the first two miles. The pair passed the two-mile mark in approximately 9:10, with Horton pushing the pace. However, Hassan pulled away over the final mile, covering that stretch in around 4:27. Horton finished second in a personal best of 14:16.1, while Flagstaff senior Yohanes VanMeerten took third in 14:18.3. Colorado runners also claimed four of the top five places.

Interestingly, Hassan’s cross-country time of 13:56.1 is also close to his outdoor track personal best of 13:52, which he set during his sophomore year. But his path to becoming one of the country’s fastest young distance runners did not begin on a running track.

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Abdi Hassan went from soccer to becoming one of America’s fastest high school runners

Abdi Hassan did not begin his athletic journey with long-distance running. Growing up, he was more interested in soccer and played as a fullback and striker during seventh and eighth grade because the positions allowed him to run around the field. His father, Abucar Adani, had competed for Somalia at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but he did not push his son into following the same path. Instead, he encouraged Abdi and his siblings to take part in sports such as basketball, soccer, football, and ultimate frisbee.

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Running became a more serious option after Hassan tried out for the Colorado Rapids’ youth teams but did not make the cut. His father noticed his natural speed and stamina on the soccer field and suggested that he give running a chance. Hassan took the advice, although his first experience on the track was not especially impressive. During his freshman year, while attending Rangeview High School, he ran his first 3,200-meter race in 10:24. He was disappointed with the result and decided to work on both his speed and his approach to racing. By the end of that season, he had brought his time down to 9:15.

Hassan transferred from Rangeview to Northfield High School in the summer between his freshman and sophomore years. However, Colorado’s transfer rules meant he spent much of his sophomore cross-country season competing in junior varsity and open races rather than the state championship. He used that period to keep improving. In 2025, he ran the 3,200 meters in 8:56.36 and recorded a 4:01.88 mile and a 13:52 performance in the 5,000 meters on the track.

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His progress continued in 2026. In April, Hassan ran 13:52.31 in the 5,000 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational, putting his name among the fastest high school distance runners in the country. He also recorded a 4:00.90 mile, a 3:44.33 in the 1,500 meters, and an 8:43.03 in the 3,200 meters. During the cross-country season, he won the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede and the Liberty Bell Invitational, where he broke Parker Wolfe’s meet record.

He then captured the Colorado 5A state title in 14:56.5, giving him another major win before his historic performance at the NXR Southwest Regional Championships. That journey led to the biggest race of his young career on November 21, 2026.