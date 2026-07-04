High Schooler Puts Olympic Champion on Alert Following His American Record

He broke the 20-second barrier for the first time in American high school history. He broke Noah Lyles’ decade-old high school record. Can 18-year-old U.S. under-20 sensation Tate Taylor dethrone the reigning 200m Olympic champion next?

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Speaking ahead of the Prefontaine Classic on July 4, Taylor made it clear that expectations are not weighing on him. “Absolutely no pressure over here, man. Whenever we get into that competition, we know that what we’ve worked towards is, at the end of the day, going to pay off…”

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It is a bold statement, especially considering the caliber of athletes he will face in Eugene. Leading the lineup is Letsile Tebogo, the Olympic champion from Botswana, who owns a personal best of 19.46. Jamaica’s Bryan Levell is another major contender with a lifetime best of 19.64, while America’s Courtney Lindsey (19.71) and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (19.73) have also established themselves among the world’s fastest 200-meter runners.

The field also includes José Figueroa (19.87), Makanakaishe Charamba (19.88), Sam Blaskowski (19.93), Adrian Kerr (20.08), and Taylor himself at 19.94.

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Last month, at the U20 Championships in Eugene, the Texas teenager clocked 19.97 before lowering the mark again to 19.94. In April, he broke Noah Lyles’ 2016 U.S. high school record of 20.09 with a 20.05 run.

While Taylor’s mark ranks behind several of his competitors, the teenager is far from out of place. His 19.94 is quicker than Kerr’s personal best and sits just one hundredth of a second behind Blaskowski. The gap between Taylor and Charamba is only 0.06 seconds.

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Yet Taylor believes the burden of expectation lies elsewhere. “Realistically, the only pressure I have is the pressure I put on myself, and I know I don’t put no pressure on myself.” He further added, “So whenever we step into that competition, the pressure really is on everybody else to come compete with me.”

Before breaking the 200-meter record books, Taylor also broke the U.S. high school 100-meter record in 2025, blitzing past Matthew Boling’s famous 9.98 from 2019 with a wind-legal 9.92.

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The performance took Taylor to the top spot in the American Under-20 all-time list. His 9.92 is the second-fastest on the world Under-20 all-time list, behind Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo’s 9.91 from 2022. But what’s special about that Prefontaine Classic matchup is not his speed. It is how recently the journey started.

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Basketball kid became America’s fastest high school sprinter

Tate Taylor may not have started track as early as some of the sport’s biggest stars, but the signs were there from the beginning. He first stepped onto a track in seventh grade and did not fully commit to sprinting until the summer before his freshman year of high school. Before that, basketball was his favorite sport. Still, speed ran in the family.

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His father, Detrion Taylor, competed in football and track at the University of North Texas, while his mother, Shandra Lewis, was a 400-meter runner in high school. Looking back, it almost seems as though sprinting was always going to find him.

Taylor’s career took off quickly. As a freshman in 2023, he ran 10.59 seconds for the 100 meters. The next year, he emerged as a leading young track star in the nation. He placed fifth in both the 60m (6.75) and 200m (21.05) at New Balance Indoor Nationals.

His outdoor season brought another leap forward. Taylor lowered his 100-meter best to 10.28 seconds despite running into a headwind and finished runner-up at the UIL State 6A Championships. The breakthrough continued on the national stage. Later that summer, representing the San Antonio Swift Track Club, Taylor captured the 200-meter title at the USATF National Junior Olympics with 20.66 seconds.

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In a year, those hints turned into reality. Taylor rewrote the American high school sprint history, broke the 20-second barrier in the 200m, and became one of the most exciting young athletes in the world.

But despite the record and increasing visibility, Taylor has goals other than track. When asked about his future, he replied simply, “Whatever I’ll be doing, I’ll be making money and spreading the word of God.” For now, though, his focus remains on Eugene!