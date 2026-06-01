Huge Upset for Olympic Champion on Injury Return as World Champion Sweeps Up Win at Rabat DL

The much-anticipated comeback of Quincy Hall in 2026 turned out to be a disaster. The 400m gold medalist from the Paris Olympics was left in the wake of a 26-year-old record-breaker who went on to set a meet record in Rabat.

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On May 31 at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, the men’s 400m saw Jacory Patterson deliver the performance of the night. He stormed to victory in a Meet Record time of 44.11s, holding off Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, who finished second in 44.25s. Khaleb McRae took third in 44.40s.

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Patterson looked calm from the start, and after the race, he said, “I feel I implemented my plan well and gave my best. I am also pleased with my Season Best and the Meeting Record; it is always a good sign that things are moving in the right direction. The crowd created an amazing atmosphere, which made the experience even better. Now my main focus is the Ultimate Championship in September.”

Behind him, the story was very different! Quincy Hall, the Olympic champion who once stunned the world in Paris 2024 with a 43.40s gold medal run, struggled to find rhythm on his return. He crossed the line in 45.54s, finishing last, which is eighth in a race.

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Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 400m Round 1 – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 04, 2024. Quincy Hall of United States looks up ahead of heat 4 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

After his Olympic win, Hall suffered a severe hamstring injury that stopped his momentum and forced him out of major competitions. He missed the 2025 USATF National Championships and the World Championships in Budapest, spending most of the year in recovery and away from competition. At that time, his agent John Regis told LetsRun.com, ” Unfortunately, it hasn’t responded to treatment as well as we would have liked.”

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Even in 2025, his season was very limited. He ran just three races: 45.99s in Keqiao, where he finished dead last in 8th, then 44.90s in Rabat, where he finished 3rd, and later 44.22s in Rome, where he got his only win of the season. After that, he disappeared again from major start lists as he continued rehabilitation and tried to rebuild his form.

Others have already laid a blueprint for a successful return from hamstring injuries. LaShawn Merritt, the USA Olympic 400m champion, tore his hamstring in the 2012 London Olympics but returned to win the 2013 World Championship 400m silver and the 4x400m relay gold.

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Now in 2026, Hall’s return in Rabat showed both progress and struggle. From a personal best of 43.40s in his Olympic gold run to 45.54s in this race, it shows he is still finding his way back to top-level racing. Even though this race did not go well for him, Quincy Hall still has a chance to show his real form in the next races.

Big tests ahead as Quincy Hall prepares for London Diamond League

Quincy Hall is a World Championships medalist, winning bronze in the 400m at the 2023 World Championships, and also taking gold in the 4x400m relay at the same event. But after his injury, things have not been easy for him, and he is still trying to get back to his best. Still, he has enough in him to respond and show what he is capable of.

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Hall and Matthew Hudson-Smith are set to renew their rivalry at the 2026 London Diamond League on July 18 over 400m. Hudson-Smith had a strong 2025 season, focusing on the Grand Slam Track before returning to the Diamond League, where he won the Pre Classic in 44.10 and finished second in London in 44.68 behind Charles Dobson. But there is also another challenger.

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Rai Benjamin is also competing in the 400m flat this season. Benjamin, known for his 400m hurdles dominance, is testing himself in the flat and will face one of his toughest challenges yet at the Diamond League level. Kebinatshipi, the current world number one and reigning world champion, will also be chasing his first Diamond League win of 2026. With all these names coming together, Hall will have strong competition, but also a clear chance to bounce back and show his level again.