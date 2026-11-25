Winning a competition takes hard work, but refusing to give up when things go wrong can make a victory even more special. Ezra Frech experienced this during the Season 35 finale of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS). Just moments before his final performance, his prosthetic leg caused an unexpected problem. With the routine at stake, the Paralympic champion was prepared to continue dancing on one leg rather than walk away.

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“I’ll do the entire thing on one leg,” Frech recalled thinking during the incident. In a clip shared by Variety on X, he shared how the situation unfolded and how his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, helped him get back on track. Their efforts eventually led them to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

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During their final freestyle performance, Frech realised that his prosthetic leg was not sitting properly. He explained that his prosthetic sometimes readjusts itself, letting him keep going without major problems.

So, when he started running up the steps, he initially thought there was a 50% chance that his prosthetic would fix itself. But that did not happen.

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Frech then decided that he would finish the remaining routine on one leg rather than give up.

“She’s (Daniella) drilled in me since the beginning that no matter what happens, we keep pushing through. You never give up, and you fight for it,” Frech explained.

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Frech was ready to do whatever it took to get through the situation. However, Karagach quickly asked him to put his prosthetic leg back on.

Frech agreed with her suggestion and recalled saying, “Yes. Okay. Yeah, good idea. I’ll put it on right now.”

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Karagach later explained why she immediately asked Frech to put his prosthetic leg back on. She knew that he could not complete the entire choreography on one leg. There was also no other suitable moment in the routine to fix the problem.

She also pointed out that Frech had already performed an impressive 540-degree trick on one leg. However, putting his prosthetic back in place was the best way to complete their routine as planned.

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“Did somebody give me the leg? Because I blacked out,” Frech asked Karagach.

She confirmed that she had handed it to him.

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“You gave it to me, and I clicked it on, and it was—and then it’s the second I put it on, when I put it on the second time, I was like, oh, it’s on now, we’re good. Yeah, I could feel it. I could feel it,” Frech said.

Karagach is a professional dancer and choreographer, and her role in DWTS involves teaching choreography, preparing celebrity contestants, and performing alongside them throughout the competition.

She previously won Season 30 with NBA star Iman Shumpert. Her victory with Frech gave her a second Mirrorball Trophy.

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Ezra Frech’s DWTS Journey, Paralympic Success, and Historic Victory

Frech and Karagach spent 11 weeks together on the show. During this time, Frech learned ballroom dancing and worked hard to master different dance styles.

According to Dance Spirit, they started their journey with 20 out of 30 points in the premiere. However, their performances kept getting better, helping them reach the final five.

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The finale had three rounds: Judges’ Choice, Instant Dance Challenge, and Freestyle. Each round tested the couples and gave them a chance to earn points.

Frech and Karagach first performed a salsa to Don Omar and Lucenzo’s “Danza Kuduro” in the Judges’ Choice round. Their performance earned them a perfect 30 out of 30.

The next challenge gave contestants just five minutes to prepare after learning their dance style and song. The pair performed a tango to Avicii’s “Levels” and secured another perfect score.

For their final performance, they chose Linkin Park’s “Numb.” Their freestyle also featured wheelchair dancers and delivered a strong message about changing people’s views of disability.

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Despite his prosthetic leg problem, Frech completed the routine with Karagach. They earned their third perfect score of the night.

Five couples competed for the Mirrorball Trophy in the Season 35 finale. Apart from Frech and Karagach, the finalists included Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

Interestingly, Frech and Karagach were not the only pair to score a perfect 90 out of 90. Glenn and Pashkov, along with Higgins and Ballas, also achieved the same score. However, the judges’ scores alone did not decide the winner. Viewer votes also played an important role in the final result.

Despite the three couples finishing with perfect scores, Frech and Karagach received enough votes to claim the Mirrorball Trophy. According to NBC Sports, Frech made history with this victory. He became the first Paralympian to win DWTS and the show’s first amputee champion. At 21, he also became its youngest male winner.

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Frech may have won viewers’ hearts with his dancing, but he had already achieved great success in sports before joining the show. The American is a two-time Paralympic champion. At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, he won gold medals in both the men’s T63 100m and T63 high jump events. His high-jump victory was special as he cleared 1.94 metres and set a new Paralympic record.

Frech also holds the T63 men’s high-jump world record of 1.97 metres, which he set in Miramar, Florida, in July 2024. He also won gold in the same event at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris before taking silver at the 2025 World Championships in New Delhi. According to World Para Athletics, Frech was born with congenital limb differences, including a missing left fibula and left knee. He received his first prosthetic leg at just 11 months old.

His DWTS victory added another special achievement to his career. After winning, Frech revealed that he had been crying for around 20 minutes. He said his tear ducts “have no water left,” but he was extremely happy and grateful. Karagach also shared how honoured she felt to be part of his journey.

For Frech, winning the Mirrorball Trophy was about more than just another title. He had spent 11 weeks learning a completely new skill and facing different challenges. Even when his prosthetic leg caused trouble during the finale, he refused to give up. His determination to keep dancing, even if it meant performing on one leg, made his victory even more memorable.