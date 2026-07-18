“I Was Deaf”: Josh Kerr Finishes Months-Long World Record Mission to Cement Track and Field Legacy

Josh Kerr spent months speaking about his goal of breaking the men’s mile world record, setting his sights on a 3:42 performance to surpass Hicham El Guerrouj’s legendary mark. Even in March, the British star launched his Project 222 campaign, targeting 222 seconds for the mile. And now, after months of preparation, he has finally backed up his words at the 2026 Diamond League London.

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On July 17 at the 2026 Diamond League London, Kerr finally got his chance. And when the moment arrived, he did exactly what he promised. The Olympic champion crossed the finish line in 3:42.66 to break El Guerrouj’s world record of 3:43.13. After 27 years, one of track and field’s most respected records finally had a new owner.

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Kerr was pushed by a strong field, but nobody could match his pace. American Yared Nuguse finished second with a season-best 3:45.69, while Great Britain’s Jake Heyward followed in third with a personal best of 3:46.73.

Interestingly, the performance was a huge leap from Kerr’s previous best of 3:45.34, which he set in 2024. He improved by almost three seconds in the mile. After the race, Kerr admitted the moment was difficult to describe, especially after carrying the expectations of an entire project for months.

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“It is very overwhelming. There was a lot of hype. I am surrounded by amazing people, so I have continued to put the work in, so I knew I had a 3:42 in me,” Kerr said. The British star also explained what it meant to follow the footsteps of the legends who came before him. “If I am to leave my mark on the sport, as a British athlete with the legends I have behind me, to follow in those footsteps, I have to deliver those performances,” he added.

Kerr revealed that the final moments of the race were unlike anything he had experienced before, as he pushed through the final stretch with the record in sight. “The last lap was incredible. I was deaf in the last 110 metres.” With Project 222 complete, Kerr has done what he set out to do. The goal that once sounded like a bold prediction is now a piece of track and field history. Yet despite breaking one of athletics’ most iconic records, there is still one goal that remains unfinished.

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The Olympic gold that still drives Josh Kerr

Josh Kerr entered the Paris Olympics as the reigning 2023 world champion and one of the favorites to win the men’s 1500m. In the months leading up to the Games, he made it clear that gold was his only objective, repeatedly saying he wasn’t going to Paris to settle for silver.

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What followed on August 6, 2024, was one of the fastest and most dramatic 1500m finals ever seen at an Olympic Games. American runner Cole Hocker stunned the field with an Olympic-record 3:27.65 to claim gold, while Kerr crossed the line in 3:27.79, a British record and personal best. Fellow American Yared Nuguse took bronze in 3:27.80, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen finishing fourth in 3:28.24.

For much of the race, the spotlight was on Kerr and Ingebrigtsen, whose rivalry had dominated middle-distance running. But as the pair battled for position in the closing stages, Hocker found an opening on the inside and surged past both men in the final meters. Kerr ultimately missed Olympic gold by just 0.14 seconds. Despite the disappointment, the Briton took pride in the performance, “It’s not what I wanted but the silver is something physical to show for the work I’ve put in.”

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The result did little to change his long-term ambitions. If anything, it strengthened them. Soon after leaving Paris, Kerr turned his attention toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which he views as the final step in a journey that has already brought him Olympic bronze in Tokyo and silver in Paris.

Kerr has often spoken about the appeal of completing a bronze-silver-gold progression across three Olympic Games. “The storyline of bronze, silver, gold over a 12-year span is pretty cool.” He later added: “I want to go through the journey again and get what I think I deserve in LA.”

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Now, even after adding a mile world record to his résumé, Olympic gold at Los Angeles 2028 remains Kerr’s ultimate goal and the achievement he is building toward.