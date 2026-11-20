Deirdre Keane was just 13 when she lost her father, John, to cancer. But even after his death, his love for running stayed with her. John was a passionate marathon runner who continued running even while battling the disease. In fact, he completed his final New York City Marathon just one day before undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed. Years later, when Deirdre went to college, she decided to run a marathon in his memory. And now, years later, at 38 and in her third trimester of pregnancy, Deirdre is still not ready to put her running shoes aside. In fact, she has taken on one of the biggest challenges of her running career while preparing to welcome her first child.

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On November 1, Keane took on her biggest challenge yet when she lined up for the New York City Marathon at 34 weeks pregnant. Despite carrying her baby, she crossed the finish line in 4:06:55. It was her seventh marathon during pregnancy and the final race she needed to complete all seven World Marathon Majors in the same year. The series includes Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York. Despite the physical demands of pregnancy, the 38-year-old was determined to finish what she had started.

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“But I am very stubborn and determined,” she told the Associated Press, explaining why she continued racing even in the final months of her pregnancy. She added that she knew how unusual it was to run a marathon at 34 weeks but was aware of her fitness and how her body was feeling.

Interestingly, completing all seven majors was a goal Keane had set before she even knew she was pregnant. After marrying her husband, Brian, last year, the couple began talking about starting a family. Thinking it might take some time to get pregnant, she decided to make 2026 her year of personal challenges. She signed up for 11 events, including the seven major marathons, a trail marathon in Ireland, two ultramarathons and an Ironman.

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“In my mind, 2026 was going to be my year of bucket list items,” she recalled. “I was like, this is going to be my last hurrah before settling down and becoming pregnant, becoming a mother.”

Her journey began with the Tokyo Marathon in March. However, when the Boston and London races came around in April, she noticed that something was different. She was running slower than usual and did not feel like herself. A pregnancy test soon confirmed the news. Although she was excited, the discovery meant she had to rethink some of her plans. She decided to drop the Ironman and her second ultramarathon but did not want to give up on the marathon goal she had already started pursuing.

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Her husband was understandably worried at first. Neither of them fully understood the physical demands of running long distances during pregnancy, and they found that research on intensive exercise in pregnancy was limited. Rather than making every decision in advance, they agreed to take things one race at a time. “So, we decided to take it one marathon at a time, with me not pushing the pace and keeping walking in my back pocket,” Keane explained. She also spoke with her OB-GYN and received medical clearance to continue, provided she remained attentive to her body, nutrition and hydration.

With her doctor’s approval, Keane traveled to Australia for the Sydney Marathon in August, completing it at 25 weeks pregnant. She followed that with Berlin at 29 weeks and Chicago at 31 weeks before returning home for New York. By the final race, she was beginning to feel the physical demands of pregnancy more than before. Still, she had friends waiting along the course, while Brian appeared at different points with water to help her stay hydrated.

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The New York course even passed close to Weill Cornell, where she plans to give birth. That led to jokes about stopping at the hospital to have the baby or putting the medical volunteers’ training to the test. Despite her concerns about running so late in pregnancy, she was determined to finish what she had started. Talking about her doctor’s reaction to her plans, Keane said, “I don’t think she thought I would do them towards the end, especially being so pregnant at New York. But I am very stubborn and determined.” She added, “Plus I got lucky, I was feeling good. So I was able to do it.”

Running has also helped Keane through some of the most difficult periods of her life. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked as a nurse practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The emotional demands of caring for cancer patients, along with the isolation of that period, made running an important outlet for her. But her connection to the sport goes back much further, to a time when she was still trying to find a way to feel close to her father.

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The story behind Deirdre Keane’s love for running

Deirdre Keane’s journey as a runner began in 2010, during her junior year at Northeastern University. She started running to feel closer to her father, John, who had died of cancer when she was just 13. But it was not easy in the beginning. She struggled to run even a mile on the treadmill, yet she kept going and slowly built her stamina. Later that year, she took on her first marathon in Manchester, New Hampshire, and finished in 3 hours and 52 minutes.

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Over the years, Keane continued to challenge herself. By 2015, she had completed 11 marathons across five countries, along with her first ultramarathon, a 52-mile mountain race in Northern Ireland. By 2023, she had taken part in 45 marathons and five ultramarathons. That same year, she completed the World Marathon Challenge, running seven marathons across seven continents in seven days. She was also the fastest woman in the challenge that year.

Her achievements kept growing, and by 2026, she had completed 74 marathons and ultramarathons. For Keane, the lessons she learned from her father have stayed with her through every finish line. Now, she hopes to pass those lessons on to her son. “I want to teach my son resilience and that he can do hard things,” she said.