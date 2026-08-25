“It’s My Turn”: Fred Kerley Shuts Down Usain Bolt Disrespect Claims

Fred Kerley entered the Enhanced Games with a big promise to challenge Usain Bolt’s long-standing 100m world record. The American sprinter had declared that the Jamaican legend’s 9.58-second mark would be “destroyed.” However, Kerley’s record attempt did not go as planned. He won the Enhanced Games 100m final in 9.97 seconds, well outside Bolt’s world record. And now, three months later, that criticism resurfaced after Kerley posted about his plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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On August 23, Kerley shared a tweet on X saying, “Somebody said I’m irrelevant 2028, I’ll just finish what I started. Nobody got more Olympic 100m medals than me this decade. See y’all in LA. FK.”

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Along with the post, Kerley posted photos of his Olympic success including the silver he won in the men’s 100m during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the bronze he earned at Paris 2024.

But Kerley’s road to the LA Olympics will be by no means easy. He was suspended for three years by the Athletics Integrity Unit for three violations of the anti-doping rules. His ban will last until August 11, 2027, giving him time to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if he is still eligible based on other criteria.

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And seeing Fred making big LA 28 Olympic plans, a fan commented on a post, “Better question: Why is Fred trolling Bolt, claiming he’ll break Bolt’s WR when he could only manage 9.97 sec at ENHANCED Games? Let that sink in.” Kerley did not ignore the criticism. Instead, he pushed back against the suggestion that his comments about Bolt were intended as trolling. “I don’t have to troll anybody to make a statement,” Kerley replied.

The 29-year-old then made his admiration for Bolt clear.

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“Usain Bolt is the GOAT. We grew up watching greatness in real time,” Kerley wrote. “He inspired me to go chase that same level of greatness and get after it. Respect is respect.”

Kerley then shifted the focus toward his own ambition.

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“Now it’s my turn to keep pushing the standard forward,” he said.

His response also touched on the debate surrounding the Enhanced Games and performance-enhancing drugs. While the event allows athletes to use substances that are prohibited in conventional sport under medical supervision, Kerley insisted that he does not need drugs to produce fast times.

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Kerley then pointed to the performances being produced in the Diamond League.

“The guys at the Diamond League are still running 9.9s lol,” he added. The American also reminded his critic that his 9.97-second Enhanced Games performance was not his fastest time of the season. “I ran 9.93 in my season opener.”

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Whether Kerley can make the U.S. Olympic team again remains to be seen. But his message to those questioning his relevance was unmistakable: he believes his career is not finished yet. Interestingly, this is not the first time Kerley has made a bold claim about chasing Bolt’s world record.

Fred Kerley’s long-standing chase for Bolt’s untouchable 100m World record

In 2022, Kerley was considering an attack on Bolt’s 9.58-second mark, calling the possibility “very realistic.” He explained that Bolt and other great sprinters had “put the bar up there for us to do it,” suggesting he believed the record could eventually be within his reach. Kerley also revealed that he had spoken with Bolt on social media, although the two did not discuss the record directly.

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Then, in May 2024, Kerley became even more confident, posting on X, “World record next time I touch the 100m.” The statement was clearly aimed at Bolt’s 9.58-second record, but Kerley did not immediately get the chance to back it up. He was scheduled to race at the Oslo Diamond League on May 30 against Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, but he withdrew from the 100m. Akani Simbine went on to win the race in 9.94 seconds.

The chance came back for Kerley in the subsequent Olympic Games at Paris 2024, and he proved able to compete with the world’s best. He clocked 9.97 seconds in the preliminary round, 9.84 in the semifinal and 9.81 in the final to claim Olympic bronze. His 9.81 was his fastest time of the 2024 season and only 0.05 seconds slower than his 9.76 personal best, set in 2022.

However, Kerley still could not get close to Bolt’s 9.58-second world record. Now, after his 9.97-second Enhanced Games victory and his latest comments about returning for Los Angeles 2028, the question is whether Kerley can finally produce the performance he has been promising for years. For now, Bolt’s record remains untouched, but Kerley clearly believes his pursuit is not over.