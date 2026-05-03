Jamaicans Get One Over America With New Record at World Relays

Back in 2025, when the mixed 4x100m World Relays made their debut, Team USA had a difficult start. A baton exchange mistake in the heats ended their race early, and they failed to reach the final. But moving into 2026, there was hope that those errors would not return. This time, the USA managed to qualify for the final. However, the competition had already moved to another level. Even qualification did not offer comfort, as Jamaica set a strong pace in the heat before the final had properly taken shape.

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On May 3 in Heat 3 at the World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, the Jamaican team of Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson, and Tia Clayton produced a outstanding run. They stopped the clock at 39.99 seconds. And in doing so, they became the first nation in history to break the 40-second barrier in the mixed 4x100m relay.

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Great Britain followed in second place in that same heat with 40.72, while Australia finished third in 40.78.

Interestingly, a few minutes prior to the record-breaking run by Jamaica, Canada was leading. The Canadian team which including Eliezer Adjibi, Marie-Éloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Audrey LeDuc ran the time of 40.07 seconds. And in doing so they set a world record but that was not long-lived in Gaborone. However, their performance surpassed their previous best of 40.30 which made its international debut at the 2025 World Relays.

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At the same time, the United States also progressed by finishing first in Heat 2 of the mixed-gender 4x100m. The USA team of Courtney Lindsey, Jada Mowatt, Kyree King, and E’Lexis Hollis clocked 40.36 seconds, ahead of Spain in 40.51 and France in 40.54. It was a solid run, enough to win their heat, but still short of the pace set by Jamaica.

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While Jamaica broke the record in one race, but in another heat, Team USA came out on top against another big rival.

USA edges Botswana at World Relays

At the World Athletics Relays 2026, men’s 4x100m Heat 1, the United States ran a controlled and composed race from start to finish. Ronnie Baker, Max Thomas, Lance Lang, and Pjai Austin combined for a winning time of 37.77. Their baton exchanges were clean, and once they moved into the lead, they never really let it slip.

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But their arch rivals Botswana, not only finished second on home soil in 37.96, but it also set a national record on home soil. The Jayson Game Mandoze, Selepe Prince Phaezel, Godiraone Kevin Lobatlamang, and Letsile Tebogo stayed in touch during the race. Tebogo had a good anchor leg which propelled them into second place and ensured their automatic qualification into the World Championships pathway. But the USA still finished 0.19 seconds ahead.

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However,for Botswana, it was a big step in their relay development. After all, Tebogo led a young quartet to their first ever qualification in the men’s 4x100m at this level. “I knew I couldn’t disappoint,” Tebogo said. “I had to find that sixth gear in me and make sure the team qualifies for Beijing.”

And as the dust settled, one thing stood out clearly: the gap between the top teams was shrinking fast!