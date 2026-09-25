Julien Alfred’s Home Country Gives Updates on Statue Honoring Olympic Gold

When Julien Alfred crossed the finish line in the women’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she gave Saint Lucia the first Olympic gold medal in its history. Following her return to the country, Saint Lucia announced several ways it would honor its Olympic champion. The government established September 27 as Julien Alfred Day, while also announcing plans for a monument honoring her. But nearly two years have passed since those celebrations, and the statue has yet to be completed. Now, a fresh update from the government has revealed that the long-awaited project is finally moving into a new stage.

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The latest development came on September 21, 2026, when Education, Youth Development, Sports and Digital Transformation Minister Kenson Casimir provided an update during a pre-Cabinet press briefing. He said the project has now reached the advanced planning and design stage, with architects, designers and technical officials working together on the monument. A site has already been purchased in the vicinity of the Julien Alfred Highway, while several artistic concepts have been submitted for consideration.

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Officials are now assessing the different proposals as they work toward deciding what the finished monument will look like. The proposed site is also undergoing technical assessments before the final location can be confirmed. Among the factors being considered are road safety, visibility and public access, with officials looking at how the monument can be positioned in a way that works for both residents and visitors.

Casimir also shared his excitement about the designs that have been presented so far. “I believe Julien Alfred absolutely deserves it. I am very happy and excited about some of the designs I have seen,” he said. The monument is expected to become more than just a tribute to Alfred. The government wants it to serve as a national landmark and a source of inspiration for young Saint Lucians.

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The idea for the monument goes back to September 2024, shortly after Alfred returned home from Paris. On September 27 that year, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced plans for the monument during celebrations marking Julien Alfred Day. The government also announced that the Millennium Highway would be renamed the Julien Alfred Highway.

Alfred received several other honors at the time. The government announced a $1 million award for the Olympic champion, along with a 10,720-square-foot parcel of land. The size of the land was linked to the 10.72 seconds Alfred clocked to win the Olympic 100m final. Now, nearly two years after the original announcement, the project has reached the design stage.

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A September 23 report provided further details about some of the concepts under consideration. One proposal could feature Alfred at three different moments from her Olympic triumph, showing her at the starting blocks, during the race in full stride and after crossing the finish line. Officials are also considering different options for where the monument could eventually stand. A nearby roundabout is reportedly one possibility, while another option would place it along the side of the road. A roadside location could give visitors more space to stop, view the monument and take photographs.

For now, though, those details remain part of the planning process. Also, the cost has yet to be finalized. That figure will depend on the design that is ultimately selected, as a single statue would require a different budget from a larger installation featuring multiple representations of Alfred. While the government is now moving ahead with plans to honor Alfred with a statue, another hope she shared after her Olympic triumph has still not become a reality.

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Julien Alfred’s stadium dream is still waiting

After winning the women’s 100m gold in 10.72 seconds in Paris Olympics, Alfred spoke about what the victory meant to her, her coach and her country. “It means a lot to me, my coach, my country, which I’m sure is celebrating now,” Alfred said. But beyond the celebrations, Alfred also wanted her historic victory to bring better opportunities for athletes back home. She recalled growing up running barefoot and sometimes competing in her school uniform because of the limited facilities available to young athletes.

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“I hope this gold medal will help Saint Lucia build a new stadium, to help the sport grow,” Alfred said. More than two years later, that new stadium has still not been built. Saint Lucia does have the George Odlum National Stadium (GONS) in Vieux-Fort, but the government’s plans have focused on rehabilitating and restoring the existing facility rather than constructing an entirely new stadium.

In April 2024, the government said preparatory work for the stadium project was expected to begin during the 2024/25 fiscal year, with further construction phases dependent on approvals and other preparatory work. Even in March 2026, Saint Lucia was still hosting its national junior track and field championships at the Soufriere Mini Stadium, showing that the restored George Odlum National Stadium had not yet returned as the country’s completed premier athletics venue.

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So, while Alfred’s statue is now moving through its design stage, her wish for improved athletics facilities remains a separate story still waiting to be completed.