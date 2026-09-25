Keely Hodgekinson’s Speed Suit Creates Problems With Adidas Deal for LA Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson wrapped up her 2026 season with an ATHLOS London victory, clocking 1:56.40 in a one-of-a-kind Nike speed suit. The Olympic 800m champion raced in the black, hooded catsuit with an open back. The outfit was not only designed to catch attention, but also to keep Hodgkinson comfortable in the heat, with the British star saying it felt like she was “wearing nothing.” But despite the suit’s successful debut in London, Hodgkinson will not be able to wear the bespoke Nike outfit while representing Team GB at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics because of an Adidas agreement.

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The issue is that Team GB has been a long-time partner of Adidas, which was extended through 2032 in July 2024. The deal includes the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, and the 2026 and 2030 Winter Games. Adidas also offers Team GB athletes competition kit for 36 Olympic summer sports and 16 Olympic winter sports. That means Hodgkinson’s custom Nike catsuit can’t be her Team GB racing outfit in Los Angeles.

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British athletes, however, can wear some of the other brands’ apparel, such as running shoes and spikes, but the official kit comes under the Team GB ‘Adidas deal’. . That makes Hodgkinson’s case particularly notable because her Nike suit was designed exclusively around her, with Nike working alongside the British star and its innovation team for around a year to develop every detail. . The design also goes beyond its unusual appearance.

Nike fitted the suit with 3D-printed, color-shifting vortex generators across areas including the shoulders, torso, thighs and hood. The company says the devices are designed to influence airflow around Hodgkinson’s body and reduce drag.

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“The science was like, technically with the air drag you’re slower with your hair out, but I was like, ‘that’s a non-negotiable. My hair is staying out’,” Hodgkinson said. She added that she believes in the idea of “look good, feel good,” linking her appearance with how she feels when she competes. Comfort was just as important to Hodgkinson. She had tested the suit while training in South Africa in temperatures of around 37°C before bringing it to the ATHLOS stage in London.

Yet the outfit’s future with Hodgkinson is now limited when she competes for Britain. A Team GB spokesperson said the organisation works with its partners and sports to provide athlete-focused kit for both the Summer and Winter Games.

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“Supported by our partners and in tandem with our sports, we have always worked to provide athlete-centred and innovative kit that supports our teams to perform at their best at both the Summer and Winter Games,” the spokesperson said. “We’re confident and excited about what’s ahead and the developments we’re working towards for future Games, including Los Angeles 2028.”

UK Athletics, meanwhile, has its own long-standing relationship with Nike, which is why the situation is different when Hodgkinson competes outside the Team GB Olympic kit structure.

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“We are in regular dialogue with Nike regarding all aspects of performance apparel and will continue to assess any innovations that could benefit our athletes in future championship environments,” the spokesperson said. But Hodgkinson’s bold new look has already received support from other figures in athletics, with some believing that designs like this could become a bigger part of the sport in the future.

Olympic stars see Hodgkinson’s bold Nike suit as the future of track

Georgia Hunter Bell, Hodgkinson’s training partner and fellow British middle-distance runner, praised the concept and suggested that athletes could have the option to wear similar suits at major championships in the years ahead. “It’s a big statement piece, but I think it is really interesting because that is going to be the norm in a few years. What looks crazy now, that is going to be an option that you can wear for the (2028) Olympics, so it’s exciting to showcase it now,” Bell said.

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Bell admitted that the design initially looked “a little out there” to her and joked that Hodgkinson should go first and be the “guinea pig.” However, she also acknowledged the performance side of the project, noting that the suit was designed to be faster.

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Dame Denise Lewis, the former Olympic heptathlon champion, also welcomed the direction ATHLOS is taking with women’s athletics. “I think it’s fantastic for women’s sport. Athletes are always wanting to bring their 360 selves to an event. They don’t want to be defined by just the sport itself, and this allows you to bring culture and sport together,” Lewis said.

For now, Hodgkinson’s Nike speed suit will remain a one-off ATHLOS statement, but its impact could extend far beyond London.