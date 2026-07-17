Keely Hodgkinson Reveals the Mindset Fueling Her World Record Bid

Keely Hodgkinson has already achieved what many athletes dream of. The British middle-distance star became Olympic champion at Paris 2024, broke the women’s indoor 800m world record with a 1:54.87 in 2026, and is now chasing the women’s outdoor 800m world record of 1:53.28, set by Jarmila Kratochvílová in 1983. But despite being closer than ever to breaking that mark, Hodgkinson is taking a different approach and focusing on enjoying the process rather than letting the pressure take over.

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Her coach Trevor Painter, the husband of two-time 800m world bronze medallist Jenny Meadows, has been closely involved in her record ambitions. However, Hodgkinson prefers not to put too much pressure on herself and focuses on improving step by step.

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“I like to just take it week by week. My thing this year was like I haven’t really set myself many goals. I’ve more just kind of turned up to training, enjoyed the process and just wanted to see how fast I can get, how far we can go. And when it all comes together, that’s when you know what shape you’re in… But I’m excited to try because I still believe I can do it,” Hodgkinson said.

The 24-year-old believes she has the ability to break the record, but she wants the right moment to come naturally instead of chasing it with pressure. That approach goes back to her teenage years, when Hodgkinson nearly moved away from athletics. She has recalled how she once preferred swimming and felt nervous about competing on the track.

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Imago Credits: Insta/@Keely Hodgkinson

A pair of sports shoes from her father helped change the direction of her career. Her dad encouraged her to take part in a race, and although Hodgkinson joked that it was a form of “bribing,” she believes facing that fear helped her become the fearless competitor she is today. “I think the lesson I learned from it was that, I was so nervous and scared to compete that if he’d have probably let me back out, I think it would have had a big difference on how fearless I was when I was a teenager racing,” she said.

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Inspired by Jessica Ennis-Hill’s heptathlon gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics, Hodgkinson went on to create her own Olympic story. She won silver at Tokyo 2020 at just 19 years old before reaching the top of the podium with gold at Paris 2024. Hodgkinson believes the way she competed in Tokyo, without expectations or pressure, is something she wants to carry throughout her career.

“I was there for experience, I was just there for fun, there was no expectation and I think it’s partly good to hold on to that, being fearless,” she said. Interestingly, it seems her pursuit of the world record is also being shaped by a new generation of 800m stars, especially Audrey Werro.

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Audrey Werro pushes Keely Hodgkinson to new heights

The growing rivalry with Audrey Werro has added another layer to Hodgkinson’s world record pursuit. At the Stockholm Diamond League, the Swiss runner produced a stunning performance to defeat the Olympic champion in one of the fastest women’s 800m races ever. Werro crossed the line in 1:53.98 to become the third-fastest woman in history over the distance. Hodgkinson finished second but still set a British record of 1:54.33, her PB.

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Rather than seeing the defeat as a setback, Hodgkinson praised Werro’s performance and admitted that strong competition helps push her to another level. “That was incredible racing from her, and she helped me to run faster today. I was glad of her pushing me throughout the race and then fighting me to the line at the end, but I won’t let that happen again,” Hodgkinson said after the Stockholm race.

With the European Championships and more major races ahead, Hodgkinson believes women’s 800m is entering an exciting period. While she continues chasing one of athletics’ biggest records, she knows her success comes from the same fearless approach she developed as a teenager.